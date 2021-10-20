News

Gameloft to launch Lego Star Wars: Castaways on Apple Arcade

Arrives exclusively on November 19th

Gameloft to launch Lego Star Wars: Castaways on Apple Arcade
By , Staff Writer

Gameloft Montreal has revealed a new exclusive title for Apple Arcade, Lego Star Wars: Castaways.

Lego Star Wars: Castaways is an online multiplayer game set in a new tropical destination, featuring brand new characters, story and gameplay.

After crash landing on a hidden planet, players will have the ability to customise their characters, discover an ancient settlement, and collect Lego bricks to complete quests.

Players can participate in races with Lego Star Wars Microfighters, challenge friends in the Hippodrome, acquire customisation gear and experience simulations from across the Star Wars galaxy’s history.

Furthermore, Iconic Star Wars locations have been recreated entirely from Lego bricks, such as Jabba’s Palace in Tatooine or the Death Star.

May the force be with you

"We’re thrilled to bring players to the island of LEGO Star Wars: Castaways, exclusively on Apple Arcade," said Gameloft Montreal game manager Lee Kaburis.

"We wanted to create an experience in which fans can see themselves included in the beloved Star Wars stories and invite their friends and family along. We took special care to include engaging features that encourage exploring together and joining forces to solve puzzles and quests, or challenging each other to quick battle rounds in the Hippodrome."

Castaways is the second Lego Star Wars game to come to Apple Arcade, following the recent addition of TT Games’ Lego Star Wars Battles on September 24th. We recently spoke to TT Games Brighton studio head Jason Avent about the making of Battles and the challenges along the way.

Additionally, Castaways will be the fifth game from Gameloft added to the subscription service, joining Ballistic Basketball, SongPop Party, The Oregon Trail, and Asphalt 8: Airborne+.

Lego Star Wars: Castaways will be available on Apple Arcade from November 19th and playable across all supporting devices.

To see a comprehensive list of the games available on Apple Arcade then look no further than here.

Tags:
Aaron Orr
Aaron Orr
Staff Writer

Aaron Orr is a freelance writer for PocketGamer.biz with a lifelong interest and passion for the games industry.

Related Articles

Interview May 12th, 2021

How Gameloft looked to capture the spirit of the original Oregon Trail

News Dec 20th, 2019

Gameloft puts the pedal to the metal with new racer Overdrive City

News May 31st, 2019

LEGO and Gameloft partner for LEGO Legacy: Heroes Unboxed

The IAP Inspector Apr 7th, 2017

How does Gangstar New Orleans monetise?

1 Interview Mar 29th, 2017

Gameloft on designing an open-world F2P mobile game with no limits in Gangstar New Orleans

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies