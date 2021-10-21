IronSource’s SuperXmas campaign offers hypercasual holiday cheer

IronsSource has announced the launch of SuperXmas, a campaign encouraging game developers to publish their hypercasual games ahead of the holiday season with Supersonic.

The campaign launches on 1 November and runs through until 24 December 2021.

As part of the SuperXmas campaign, any game published before Christmas will receive a $50,000 cash prize as well as its profit share during the lifetime of the game (not as a minimum guarantee).

Referrals of games published before Christmas will receive a prize of $25,000 each.

Any game that attains a low CPI will receive one of the following prizes:

Games that reach a CPI below $0.20 will receive $15,000.

Those achieving a CPI lower than $0.25 will net $5,000.

Games achieving a CPI lower than $0.35 will receive a $3,000 prize.

“The holiday season is a great time to publish a hyper-casual game, so we have launched this campaign to encourage developers to take advantage of the opportunity,” commented Nadav Ashkenazy, SVP Publishing Solutions at IronSource.

“Together with our automated publishing and game management tools, our goal is to empower as many developers as possible with the chance to produce a holiday hit game.”

You can find information about the SuperXmas campaign here.