Save $245 on Pocket Gamer Connects Digital NEXT - offer ends at midnight tonight

If you are looking for the best prices available to attend the upcoming Pocket Gamer Connects Digital NEXT, take advantage of our Early Bird discounts before prices rise at midnight. Act fast so you can save up to $245 and secure your spot at the leading B2B conference for the mobile games industry.

As the biggest dedicated online mobile games industry conference, Pocket Gamer Connects Digital Next provides the best possible value to attendees with 97% of delegates stating that they would recommend the conference to a colleague, and 96% saying that they would be interested in coming back for more - get a glimpse below at what all the fuss is about.

Pocket Gamer Connects is an unparalleled opportunity to meet and network with 1,200 industry leaders from all over the world in one (virtual) place. There is no better way to learn about international opportunities and upcoming global market trends than from those professionals joining us from across the world. Whether you are on the lookout for new opportunities or potential partners for projects, Pocket Gamer Connects will present you with a number of incredible chances to get ahead of the curve.

The event runs from November 15th to 17th and will host over 130 expert speakers tackling topics ranging from top tips to mastering the multiplayer landscape to ad insights to help boost your studio’s monetisation strategy.

What can I look forward to at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital NEXT?

During the three days, you can expect:

Get two events for the price of one!

Can’t get enough of high-value networking and learning opportunities? When you purchase a ticket to Pocket Gamer Connects Digital NEXT, you will also get complimentary access to the upcoming Beyond Games conference that takes place directly after Pocket Gamer Connects from November 18th to 19th. This means you are getting five full days of insights and networking opportunities. You can expect:

400+ attendees

10 content tracks

90+ expert speakers

32 hours of video conference

Free meeting platform

Talks catered towards beginners and game veterans

If you are looking for future-gazing talks, seminars and more that explore Mapping the Metaverse, Transmedia Trends, Tech 3.0, The New NFT Economies, Blockchain Basics and much more, this complimentary conference is a perfect fit for you.

Sweeten the deal with a G-STAR 2021 add-on

If you’re considering attending G-STAR in South Korea in November, we’re pleased to let you know that you can add a ticket to your Pocket Gamer Connects purchase at checkout – just an additional $100 VAT, when both conferences are booked together.

G-STAR is the biggest games event in Korea and one of the biggest in Asia, indeed the world. Now gearing up for its 17th edition, this year’s dates have been announced as November 17th to 21st, including both B2B (with MeetToMatch meetings and G-CON talks and panels) and B2C (with expo for gamers) components.

For more information on how to purchase an add-on ticket, visit our official website here.

Be sure to book your ticket before midnight tonight

Get ahead of the game and save up to $245 with our Early Bird discount - it’s only available before midnight tonight and will get you full access to a huge amount of networking opportunities and insights from all across the globe.

Remember if you are an indie developer, student or job seeker, we have separate discounted tickets for you to join us available too.

We hope to (virtually) see you on November 15th!