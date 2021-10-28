Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum live event returns

Hong Kong industry event, The Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum (DELF) returns to Hong Kong's Cyberport venue this December 10th to 12th 2021, accompanied by online access.

According to the official website, the forum will be, 'Riding on the blockbuster year for the gaming and esports industry from the global lockdowns'. DELF2021 will decode how the technologies, business models and value chain of digital entertainment will disrupt and advance beyond existing standards, in terms of distribution, experience, sports, creativity, content, capitalisation, speed and many more.

For the first time, DELF2021 will present the Infinity Games that challenge you to a series of exhilarating games themed with the Sea, Land and Air elements. There will be an array of tournaments, show matches, innovator showcases, game experiences, workshops, and performances as well as pitching – all presented in an innovative hybrid experience that allows industry players and enthusiasts alike to feel the excitement live in Hong Kong as well as virtually at any time, from anywhere.

DELF will also present a month-long DE*Spark with esports and gaming events.

This article was first published on TheVirtualReport.biz.