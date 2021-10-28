News

Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum live event returns

Hong Kong's DELF offers international online access this December 10th to 12th

Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum live event returns
By , Managing Editor

Hong Kong industry event, The Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum (DELF) returns to Hong Kong's Cyberport venue this December 10th to 12th 2021, accompanied by online access.

According to the official website, the forum will be, 'Riding on the blockbuster year for the gaming and esports industry from the global lockdowns'. DELF2021 will decode how the technologies, business models and value chain of digital entertainment will disrupt and advance beyond existing standards, in terms of distribution, experience, sports, creativity, content, capitalisation, speed and many more.

For the first time, DELF2021 will present the Infinity Games that challenge you to a series of exhilarating games themed with the Sea, Land and Air elements. There will be an array of tournaments, show matches, innovator showcases, game experiences, workshops, and performances as well as pitching – all presented in an innovative hybrid experience that allows industry players and enthusiasts alike to feel the excitement live in Hong Kong as well as virtually at any time, from anywhere.

DELF will also present a month-long DE*Spark with esports and gaming events.

This article was first published on TheVirtualReport.biz.


Tags:
Steve Takle
Steve Takle
Managing Editor

Steve is an award-winning editor and copywriter with nearly 25 years’ experience specialising in consumer technology and video games. He was part of a BAFTA nominated developer studio. In addition to editing TheVirtualReport.biz, Steve contributes to BeyondGames.biz, PocketGamer.biz, PCGamesInsider.biz and BlockchainGamer.biz, as well as creating marketing content for a range of SMEs and agencies.

Related Articles

as News Oct 20th, 2021

Animoca Brands raises a further $65 million at +$2 billion valuation

News Oct 17th, 2021

Tickets for G-STAR conference available now

News Oct 7th, 2021

Save up to $430 on Pocket Gamer Connects Digital NEXT before prices rise at midnight

News Oct 6th, 2021

The eighth digital edition of Pocket Gamer Connects was sensational

News Oct 6th, 2021

Discover what's NEXT in mobile games at the 9th digital edition of PG Connects

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies