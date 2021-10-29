Diablo Immortal closed beta now playable in Canada and Australia

Following its closed alpha earlier in 2021, Diablo Immortal now begins its closed beta.

Developed by Blizzard and NetEase, Diablo Immortal's closed beta is only available on Android and in select regions - currently Canada and Australia.

This is Canada’s first hands-on experience with the game. Those who are invited to play will receive a Google Play notification with details on participation.

The servers in Canada were opened at 5pm Pacific Time yesterday.

Servers in Korea, Japan and China are planned to open in the coming weeks, with the game test build available in local languages.

Brand-new content in the beta includes:

The Necromancer class: Reanimate corpses to create an army of the dead, plus inflict curses upon enemies of the Sanctuary.

Reanimate corpses to create an army of the dead, plus inflict curses upon enemies of the Sanctuary. PvP and PvE updates: The Cycle of Strife is enhanced with a 30x1 battle called Challenge of the Immortal. Ladders are being added to the 8v8 Battleground PvP system and there is a new end-game gear system.

The Cycle of Strife is enhanced with a 30x1 battle called Challenge of the Immortal. Ladders are being added to the 8v8 Battleground PvP system and there is a new end-game gear system. Controller support: Experience a preview of controller support.

Experience a preview of controller support. Optional in-game purchases: The option to make in-game purchases is available to test functionality. Since player progress will be wiped after the Closed Beta, any purchases will convert into equivalent in-game credits available in Diablo Immortal at launch.

The Diablo Immortal Closed Beta will be running for several weeks.

If you're interested in learning more about it, see here.