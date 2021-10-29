Connect with new business partners at G-STAR 2021, the biggest game exhibition in Asia

If you are looking to scale your business and its horizons into the global market, one of the best ways to expand your reach is through actively participating in and engaging with the global market and its leaders. There is no better live opportunity than G-STAR.

G-STAR is Asia’s largest game exhibition and conference. It takes place in Busan, Korea and is expecting 700+ trade visitors from all around the world and hosting over 30 distinguished speakers to discuss the growing trends and opportunities in their fields. This increasingly global conference will take place November 14-17 and is set to provide a bridge between Asia and the rest of the world. The Asia-Pacific market is the biggest and fastest-growing sector of the industry, and this conference is a prime opportunity to make the connections and gain insights that will launch you into the global market. With the top gaming talent from both Asia and across the globe, this conference is not one to miss.

Today, we’ll be taking a glimpse into what the most significant games industry event in its region will offer attendees.

Top-tier networking opportunities

Whether you are looking for your next job opportunity or potential partnerships, G-STAR will bring you up close and personal with top industry names from Korea, Japan, China, South East Asia, India and far more. Those looking to get insights about the landscape of the games industry in the largest and fastest-growing sector of the world will be able to meet top talent from the region, while also learning insights from experts about breaking into this market. Representatives from some of the largest global companies will be present, such as Google, Supercell, Creative Assembly, Bungie and more.

G-STAR’s meeting platform is now live, presenting an unparalleled opportunity to meet potential business partners that may not typically be present at Western events. It’s an incredible opportunity to invest in your business and establish it as a key player globally. Plenty of attendees are already arranging their meetings and getting ahead of the competition, so be sure to sign up as soon as you can so you can have access to the meeting platform and start setting the stage for future business partnerships started today.

Insights-packed schedule

With over 30 world-renowned speakers giving expert insights into their fields, there will be plenty of opportunity for gaining new knowledge across varied sectors. G-STAR’s program showcases just how knowledge-packed the conference will be, and we have gathered some of the top forward-thinking talks to look forward to at the event:

Blockchain and NFT Game Application with Philip Lee, CEO of RealCheck: A deep dive into the history, technical characteristics and understandings of public blockchains, cases of games using blockchain NFTs and more.

Metaverse past and present, and successful metaverse utilization and implementation with Mu Jung AN, CAO of LG CNS: Taking a close look at past and present of Metaverse to talk about preparation and implementation for practical and sustainable use of Metaverse.

Creating a safe and pleasant game culture using the bug bounty platform with Young Ho Lee, CV Leader of Samsung SDS (Hacking Zone): Exploring a bug bounty platform that connects companies and security experts, and a discussion on how companies can strengthen security through security experts’ vulnerability reports.

Introduction of Australian Game Market by State and Global Talent Visa Entry Strategy by the Australian Embassy: An Introduction of each regional game market in Australia, New South Wales and South Australia.

The changes that metaverse will bring to our daily lives and the industry with Keynote Speaker Jinsoo Jeon, VP of Head of Metaverse Co. at SKT: Metaverse is entering our lives in various forms such as games, social, sports, and entertainment. This talk will take a look at how far the metaverse has come so far, and where it will lead us.

Get your tickets now

Great news -- if you are considering purchasing a ticket to our upcoming fully digital conference Pocket Gamer Connects Digital NEXT on November 15-17 or to our next live conference Pocket Gamer Connects London 2022, you can add on a ticket to G-STAR 2021 at a discounted price.

If you are looking to only attend G-STAR 2021, you can register here. move fast as registration will only be available so long as passes are and they are going fast, and have a limited number due to COVID restrictions.