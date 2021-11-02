PUBG Mobile announces partnership with Koenigsegg

The Jesko and Gemera - two of Koenigsegg’s most innovative car models - are now available in PUBG Mobile, alongside themed apparel and items.
PUBG Mobile has partnered with the luxury hypercar manufacturer to drive its custom-made rides onto the battlegrounds.
The Jesko, a Koenigsegg mega car with a twin-turbo engine capable of 1600 horsepower, and the Gemera, the world’s first Mega GT, are available for purchase in-game.
Both come in the choose of three colours.
The Koenigsegg apparel is available by completing missions with exclusive rewards like graffiti and parachutes.
"Koenigsegg is a brand that brings an incredible amount of innovation to an already fast-moving industry,” commented Vincent Wang, Head of PUBG Mobile Publishing, Tencent Games.
“We are bringing the unique craftsmanship and boundary-pushing speed of their supercars to the PUBG MOBILE battlefield, giving players a new and exhilarating way to experience the game.”
