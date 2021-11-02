Attend both Pocket Gamer Connects Digital NEXT and Pocket Gamer Connects London and save up to $969

Looking ahead to 2022 and thinking about where you will meet with the global games industry and do business?

Pocket Gamer Connects presents the perfect opportunity to invest in yourself and your company, and today we’re excited to let you know that you can now purchase a pretty sweet combo ticket to (digitally) attend PG Connects Digital NEXT on November 15-17, with the addition of PG Connects London in January, saving up to $969 on the price of both events combined.

Below, we will go into more detail about what you can expect from these two insights-packed conferences.

Learn and connect from the comfort of your own home

As a fully digital conference, PG Connects Digital NEXT gives you the opportunity to access a wealth of knowledge and interact with attendees from top companies and studios across the world, all without taking a single step out of your front door!

As one of 1000+ attendees, you’ll be able to tap into a greater international audience and expand your networks, while exploring the future of mobile games with a focus on new markets, new technologies and new opportunities.

At PG Connects Digital NEXT, you can expect:

1,000 attendees

130+ expert speakers

14 varied topic tracks

48 hours of video content

24hr virtual meeting platform

Investor Connector

Publisher SpeedMatch

The Big Indie Pitch (Mobile Edition)

The Big Indie Pitch (PC + Console Edition)

MoneyMaker

Journalist Bar

Discord server

Unlimited opportunities to connect with industry professionals

Experience PG Connects LIVE in London!

Want the opportunity to meet top players in the industry in-person at the top mobile games industry conference in Europe? On January 17-18, you can expect two days of conference action with more than 1,500 games industry professionals joining us for insightful talks, seminars, pitches, networking, showcases and more. From C-level executives to lone developers and students, you’ll find them all at PG Connects London.

Here’s what you can look forward to:

1,500 attendees

225+ expert speakers

16+ themed content tracks

Investor Connector

Publisher SpeedMatch

The Very Big Indie Pitch (Mobile Edition)

The Very Big Indie Pitch (PC + Console Edition)

MoneyMaker

Journalist Bar

Access to the expo and dedicated meeting areas

The infamous Global Connects Party on the evening of day one

A personal and company profile on the MeetToMatch meeting platform

Countless opportunities to connect with industry professionals, both digitally and in person

Access to video recordings of all talks and panels via the Video Vault after the event has ended

Book your combo ticket today

Don’t miss your chance to end a year and start another with the most highly anticipated conferences for mobile gaming, book your combo ticket today before they run out and save up to $969 on the price of the two tickets combined. There is no better way to ensure that you stay ahead of the competition, make priceless connections with dream collaborators and learn cutting-edge insights from industry experts. You can book your combo ticket here and save up to $969 today.

We look forward to seeing you virtually in November, and in London in January 2022!