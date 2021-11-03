News

Live ops platform Beamable raises $5 million to expand service

Brings total capital raised in 2021 to over $10 million

November 3rd, 2021 investment Beamable
GrandBanks Capital 		$5m
Boston-based live ops service platform Beamable has raised over $5 million following a recent funding round.

The funding round was led by Companyon Ventures and GrandBanks Capital and featured participation from new investor Gutbrain Ventures, alongside current investors including Defy.

Beamable, previously Disruptor Beam, was behind the development of Star Trek Timelines, which was later acquired by Tilting Point.

Following the rebrand the Beamable, the company shifted from mobile game development to a backend technology provider for free-to-play games.

The company will use the capital raised to further expand its business operations for supporting live games.

Understanding developers needs

"Making a live game should be as easy as publishing a web page," said Beamable CEO Jon Radoff.

"Although engines like Unity and Unreal have made it easier to author 3D experiences, the workflow and infrastructure to enable games with sophisticated economies and communities has lagged far behind. We empower game makers of all sizes to go directly from their imagination to a game of any scale."

The recently acquired funding brings the firm’s total funding this year to over $10 million, following a $5 million investment earlier this year.

Gutbrain Ventures managing director Bob Davoli added: "The Beamable team clearly understands the needs of game developers. We were impressed by how the company is creating an authentic culture of making game studios successful."

Last year the service provider filed for bankruptcy, reporting $3.4 million in liabilities and over $600,000 in property assets. The next day however the firm announced that they would not be shutting down, despite the bankruptcy filing.


