News

PUBG Mobile to add Arcane characters from Riot Games

In celebration of new League of Legends animated series

PUBG Mobile to add Arcane characters from Riot Games
By , Staff Writer

PUBG Mobile has announced a partnership with Riot Games, bringing in characters, items and locations from its media IP Arcane in the mid-November Version 1.7 update.

This partnership will bring the world of League of Legends to more people worldwide, with new game areas and gameplay modes also inspired by Arcane.

Created by Riot Games in partnership with Fortiche Productions, Arcane is the first TV series based on the universe of League of Legends and will follow the origins of two iconic champions.

It is set to debut on Tencent Video in China and Netflix globally on November 6th, 2021.

Crossover power

“We’re extremely excited to be partnering with Riot Games to celebrate its first-ever League of Legends animated series,” said Vincent Wang, Head of PUBG Mobile Publishing, Tencent Games.

“Runeterra is one of the most beloved universes in gaming, and to be able to bring that magic to PUBG Mobile while also supporting the release of Arcane is an amazing opportunity.

“We value partners that nurture communities of shared play with a deep commitment to developing exciting new content to delight players. We look forward to bringing an authentic celebration of Arcane to Erangel,” commented Brandon Miao, Cross-Product Experiences and Partnerships Lead at Riot Games.


Tags:
Aaron Astle
Aaron Astle
Staff Writer

Related Articles

as News Aug 14th, 2018

Tencent's relationship with Riot strained over differences on mobile gaming

News May 5th, 2021

League of Legends animated series Arcane streaming on Netflix this fall

as News Feb 9th, 2021

China approves League of Legends: Wild Rift, Super Mario Party, Diablo Immortal and 30 other games

News Oct 16th, 2019

Riot Games goes mobile with official League of Legends game and autobattler Teamfight Tactics

as News May 23rd, 2019

Tencent and Riot Games working on mobile version of League of Legends

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies