PUBG Mobile to add Arcane characters from Riot Games

PUBG Mobile has announced a partnership with Riot Games, bringing in characters, items and locations from its media IP Arcane in the mid-November Version 1.7 update.

This partnership will bring the world of League of Legends to more people worldwide, with new game areas and gameplay modes also inspired by Arcane.

Created by Riot Games in partnership with Fortiche Productions, Arcane is the first TV series based on the universe of League of Legends and will follow the origins of two iconic champions.

It is set to debut on Tencent Video in China and Netflix globally on November 6th, 2021.

Crossover power

“We’re extremely excited to be partnering with Riot Games to celebrate its first-ever League of Legends animated series,” said Vincent Wang, Head of PUBG Mobile Publishing, Tencent Games.

“Runeterra is one of the most beloved universes in gaming, and to be able to bring that magic to PUBG Mobile while also supporting the release of Arcane is an amazing opportunity.

“We value partners that nurture communities of shared play with a deep commitment to developing exciting new content to delight players. We look forward to bringing an authentic celebration of Arcane to Erangel,” commented Brandon Miao, Cross-Product Experiences and Partnerships Lead at Riot Games.