Arabic Games Conference returns with online 2021 edition

The celebration of games in the Arab world led by Arab creators, Arabic Games Conference, is coming back this year digitally with interactive experiences to support the MENA games community. The conference will facilitate access to educational resources, professional advice, opportunities in publishing, provide jobs, and more, all while highlighting the best work the community has done.

This year’s edition will feature a diverse list of panels being run by big names in the industry such as Fawzi Mesmar, Head of Design at EA DICE; Osama Dorias, Senior Game Designer at Warner Bros Games Montreal; and Leyla Johnson, CEO/Creative Director at Mohawk games.

There’s also now CV and Portfolio Review, which offers attendees a chance to get feedback, and Chat With a Pro, which offers guidance over private sessions with industry professionals.

“We ensured that every talk and every activity serve a clear goal this year; inspire new developers to make games, encourage existing ones to keep working on their projects, and give them a boost,” Said AGC 2021 organizers. “We are committed to helping the game development scene in the region grow by facilitating access to free education and accessible support. Arabic Games Conference is organized by developers and community leaders from the region. We face the same challenges, and we understand the struggle.”

The first edition of AGC took place online in July 2020. The conference held 16 talks and panels in Arabic with experts from Epic Games, Ubisoft, Babil Games, Tamatem Games and more. Indie games shared the spotlight as well with over 25 highlighted games. More than 1000 students, gamers and professionals from all over the MENA region participated in the event.

Arabic Games Conference 2021 will be held online on November 27th, visitors can register and access the online event free.