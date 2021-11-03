The global rollout of Netflix Games begins

Netflix subscribers can now download the first set of no ads, no IAPs games from Google Play Store.
The games are also beginning to be rolled out on the Netflix app itself, and whilst there aren’t a huge number of games yet (only five), the acquisition of developer Night School suggests that larger titles are incoming.
Its licenses have also been being used to develop mobile games such as the recently launched Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales.
The available games are
• Stranger Things: 1984
• Stranger Things 3: The Game
• Shooting Hoops
• Card Blast
• Teeter Up
The company tested the mobile games feature in Poland, Italy and Spain, and whilst only available on Android for now, Netflix has confirmed that iOS support is coming.
