Jam-packed schedule for PG Connects Digital NEXT is now live

The full conference schedule for our next highly anticipated digital conference, Pocket Gamer Connects Digital NEXT, has been revealed.

The schedule outlines all of the content and topic tracks you can expect to see over the week and names the numerous leading experts you can learn from.

Additionally, you can see an exciting line-up for Beyond Games which takes place later in the week and aims to explore the future of interactive entertainment and dive into the intersection between games and other creative industries like fashion, music, film, media and more.

PG Connects Digital NEXT takes place from Monday, November 15 to Wednesday, November 17 and will be entirely virtual.

It incorporates numerous educational market insights and a myriad of networking opportunities you’d expect to see at a typical PG Connects conference, with a fresh focus on looking ahead to the future of the games industry exploring new markets, new technology and new opportunities. Today you can secure your spot and save up to $190 with our mid term ticket offer before prices rise tomorrow at midnight.

Schedule Overview

Mobile Gaming in the Middle East & North Africa: Hidden Gems with Nour Khrais, Founder & CEO of Maysalward

Hypercasual Games & Real Multiplayer, a Marriage Come True! with Mark Val, Head of Growth of Photon Engine

Keeping in Touch Remotely: How Smaller Teams can Deliver Multiplayer Experiences with Tadej Gregorcic, Co-founder & CTO of Coherence

GamesForest.Club: How the Games Industry Will Have a Major Impact on Saving the Planet with Georg Broxtermann, President & Co-founder of GameInfluencer

For a more detailed view including session titles and speakers, access the full conference schedule breakdown here.

Into the Metaverse

As Facebook has just recently announced its shift to focus on all things metaverse including a rebranding name change, there is no better time to explore what this could mean for the future of gaming, as well. Those looking to learn more about the next frontier and how they can begin to work towards incorporating it into their own projects should look no further than the upcoming Beyond Games conference taking place directly after PG Connects Digital NEXT on November 18-19.

The two-day conference outlined in the schedule above stretches far beyond the traditional mobile gaming space and delves into the intersection of gaming and other entertainment sectors like film, music, lifestyle, blockchain, influencers and so much more. PG Connects Digital NEXT will have exclusive access to Beyond Games too!

We have gathered some of the most highly anticipated talks about the metaverse and more that you can look forward to at this conference:

The Metaverse: Why Now? Where it Came from, How we are Defining it & How it Reflects the Current Dystopian Climate with Bushra Burge, Founder & Creative Director of Bushra Burge Studio

Avatars & Self Expression in the Metaverse with Teddy Pahagbia, Chief Executive Druid of BLVCK PiXEL

The ‘STORYVERSE’ - Maze Theory's Approach to Gaming Within the Metaverse, with Russ Harding, Studio Director of Maze Theory

Crypto Culture in Currency, Fashion, Art & Gaming with John Higgins, CEO of OS Studios

To see a full list of speakers and session information, go here.

