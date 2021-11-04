Skillz sees sales jump 70% to $102 million

Skillz has announced its Q3 FY21 financials for the three months ending 30 September 2021.

Revenue was up 70 per cent year-on-year to $102 million.

This was driven by 47 per cent growth in paying MAUs.

Gross profit was up 66 per cent to $94 million.

The company ended the quarter with $540 million in terms of cash and equivalents.

During the period, Skillz closed the acquisition of Aarki and launched Big Buck Hunter: Marksman, a game that quickly climbed the charts in the App Store and reached the top spot in the Sports category.

It is a mobile version of the well-known first-person shooter and arcade game, Big Buck Hunter. The game helped to increase monthly active users by 11% on year-over-year (and 25% sequentially).

Other new partnership includes Trivia Crack Payday.

Growing fast

"We're so proud to see our new content exceeding expectations, with Big Buck Hunter: Marksman hitting the number one spot in the sports category of the App Store last month,” said Andrew Paradise, founder and CEO.

The company's investment in Exit Games also closed during the quarter, giving Skillz access to integrate with Photon.

This has enabled the company to accelerate by years its support of popular racing, shooting and fighting games.

You can find additional details in the Q3 Stockholder Letter here.