News

Mobile release of Konami's eFootball 2022 postponed until spring 2022

The Premium Player Pack has been removed from sale

Mobile release of Konami's eFootball 2022 postponed until spring 2022
By , Staff Writer

The Version 1.0.0 update of Konami’s eFootball 2022, previously scheduled for release on November 11, 2021, has now been postponed until next spring.

Whilst v.0.9.1 is out now for PC and consoles, the mobile launch has been delayed.

More time is reportedly needed to deliver a quality product that will meet expectations, with plans to bring a new mode to play with and strengthen an original team.

The announcement of players included in eFootball PES 2021 but not in eFootball 2022 has also been delayed until the new launch.

"We have been working diligently towards distributing an update that will bring new content to the game," the team said in a statement.

What will happen to eFootball Points planned to expire before the update goes live is being discussed internally, with the intention being to find a method by which these points will remain available for use after the delayed update.

Pre-orders and refunds

There are also cancellations and automatic refunds of the eFootball 2022 Premium Player Pack.

Players who pre-ordered it on console or Windows will need to re-download eFootball 2022 after the pre-order has been cancelled. This does not apply to Steam.

Provided players use the same account, this should not affect existing play data such as GPs earned, history of completed events, and results of online matches.

See here for full patch notes.


Tags:
Aaron Astle
Aaron Astle
Staff Writer

Related Articles

News Jul 21st, 2021

Konami rebrands PES to eFootball, moving to free-to-play

as News Jun 18th, 2020

Konami's eFootball PES 2020 shoots through 300 million downloads

News Apr 7th, 2021

Konami's eFootball PES 2021 Mobile scores 400 million downloads

as News Jul 8th, 2020

Konami is not renewing its licenses with Inter Milan and AC Milan for PES franchise

as News Jul 20th, 2021

Konami unveils Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel and Yu-Gi-Oh Cross Duel for mobile

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies