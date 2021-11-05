G5's Q3 FY21 sales up 1% to $38 million

G5 Entertainment has released its Q3 2021 financial report.

Revenue increased 1% year-over-year to $38 million.

New games released since summer 2019 made up half the revenue during the past quarter with 36% year-over-year growth. Self developed games accounted for 66%. Both were new records for G5.

Net earnings were $5.5 million.

“The company has shifted to a higher gear thanks to the great game titles the G5 development team has produced and excellent work of our marketing team, so we look forward to seeing how we perform in the seasonally strong Q4 and Q1,” said CEO Vlad Suglobov.

The gross margin increased from 59% to 64% with a larger share of revenue coming from own games combined with lowered store fees on Microsoft, whose platform changed from 30% to 12% in August 2021.

Compared to the same period last year, the average number of daily users decreased by 2% to 6.7 million whilst the number of daily users increased by 2% to 1.8 million.

The number of monthly unique players decreased by 7% to 197.7 thousand, but the monthly revenue per user increased by 13% to $68.1.

The full report can be read here.