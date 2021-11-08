News

Pokémon TCG Live release pushed back to 2022

To provide players with a "more polished" experience

By , Staff Writer

The Pokémon Company has delayed the release of Pokémon TCG Live to 2022.

The upcoming release would have seen the game soft launched on mobile in Canada and a global beta open on PC.

Originally revealed in September, Pokémon TCG Live will mark the first time the Pokémon trading card game will be playable on mobile devices.

The Pokémon Company took to social media to address the delay, stating that the release has been "shifted" to provide a "more polished" experience for players.

Polishing process

To provide Trainers with a more polished experience, the Pokémon TCG Live mobile soft launch in Canada, and global open beta for desktop, have been shifted to 2022," said the Pokémon Company (via Twitter).

"We’ll have more to share soon on timing for both this testing period and the full launch of Pokémon TCG Live."

The company continued: "Additionally, some of you may have recently received code cards with Pokémon TCG Live branding as part of some Pokémon TCG products. Though Pokémon TCG Live is not available at this time, please know these cards are still redeemable in Pokémon TCG Online."

Elsewhere, Pokémon Masters EX producers detailed new updates coming to the mobile title in a recent dev letter, including changes to co-op play and in-app bundles.


