Gamesweek Zurich launches this week - sign up now

The Swiss Game Developers Association SGDA is launching Gamesweek Zurich. It invites everyone - from residents to representatives of culture, politics and business - to celebrate games in all their forms.

Gamesweek Zurich will take place for the first time from November 8th to 14th.

The new games festival turns the city of Zurich into a gaming experience this fall. From workshops, pinball box exhibitions, cookies shaped like hearts and potions made from organic juice, as well as the presentation of the 8th Swiss Game Awards, it's all here. The festival's vision is to show the breadth of the games landscape in Zurich with its own program and partner events and to leave a lasting mark on it.

Currently, the festival is already working with the city of Zurich, Amazon Web Services (AWS), the ETH Game Technology Center, Hiltl or the juice store in Niederdorf and runs parallel with events that have games in their program, such as the Refresh of the ZHdK and the National Future Day on November 11. From gastronomy, games store in the neighborhood to large, global company - they all share a passion for games.

The festival is carried out citywide and decentralized and takes place corona-appropriate at the respective locations in a small setting. Gamesweek Zurich is where games are played, programmed, told and celebrated.

Digital, hybrid and analog events that appeal to the game-interested public can be registered on an ongoing basis.

Events are continuously updated on.

Register here.

About the SGDA

The Swiss Game Developers Association (SGDA) is the independent member association of Swiss game developers. The non-profit organization is committed to political framework conditions, professionalization through the promotion of know-how and young talent, and the increased visibility of a strong Swiss game industry. The SGDA organizes the 'Swiss Game Awards' to honor Swiss excellence in games.