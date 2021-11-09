Zynga sees Q3 FY21 sales up 40% to $705 million

Zynga has announced its Q3 FY21 financials, for the three months ending 30 September 2021.

Revenue was up 40 per cent year-on-year to $705 million, in part due to stronger advertising revenue from Rollic's hypercasual games.

Zynga acquired the Turkish developer in October 2020.

For similar reasons, Zynga experienced strong audience growth. DAUs were up 21 per cent to 38 million and MAUs up 120 per cent to 183 million.

Zynga posted a net loss of $42 million, mainly due to a one-time cost of $67 million from the impairment of a vacated office lease.

Cashflow was $99 million and Zynga ended the quarter with approximately $1.3 billion in cash and investments, although it's since spent $316 million as the cash portion of its acquisition of Chinese developer StarLark.

As for future sales, Zynga will start including sales from StarLark's Golf Rivals game in Q4, as well as the just-released FarmVille 3.

The quarter will also see the first full period of earnings from adtech out Chartboost, which Zynga bought in May 2021.

Zynga also plans to launch its cross-platform shooter Star Wars: Hunters into soft launch in 2021, with the game going live globally during 2022.