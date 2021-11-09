Network with Xbox Games Studio, LEGO Ventures and more at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital NEXT and Beyond Games, November 15-19

Next week, thousands of representatives from hundreds of world-renowned companies will gather together virtually for five days of insightful future-gazing talks as we launch into Pocket Gamer Connects Digital NEXT and Beyond Games. This is your chance to make new connections and enjoy being in a collaborative space with other creatives and leading industry professionals from across the various areas of the games industry ecosystem and beyond.
Book your ticket today to connect with developers, publishers, investors, top talent and more next week.
Let’s talk networking
All attendees will have unlimited access to the 24-hour MeetToMatch meeting platform meaning opportunities to network with the global games industry are available around the clock regardless of timezone differences. Alongside the meeting platform, there will also be a dedicated Discord server for more casual group discussion and one-to-one conversations.
Many of the world’s top games companies will be present at the conference, including the likes of DECA Games, Jam City, Xbox Games Studio, LEGO Ventures and many more. Read on to find out the A-Z list of companies that will be present at our upcoming conference.
A
- A Thinking Ape Entertainment Ltd
- Aalborg University
- Abertay University
- Ablaze Interactive
- Access Creative College
- Add-A-Tudez Entertainment Company
- ADG Technology Inc
- AdInMo
- Admix
- AFK Group
- Agnitio Capital
- AGOG Entertainment
- Airapport
- Airnow
- Akatsuki Taiwan Inc.
- Alconost Inc.
- Alderon Games
- Algonquin College
- AllBinary
- allcorrect
- Alpha Potato
- Altfuture
- Altitude Games
- Amplitude Studios
- Amuzo Games
- Andreas Johnsen
- Angry Cat Studios
- Animal Adoption Advocacy
- Anna Sevryugina
- Ansible Comms
- Anteater Games GmbH
- anti entropy
- Anzu.io
- AppMagic
- Appsflyer
- Arabic Games
- Arcadous
- Arcane Circus
- Armiksoft
- Arrogant Pixel LTD
- Art Games Studio S.A.
- Art&Fact
- ARVORE
- Ascended Studio
- Atypical Types
- AudioMob
- AWS Game Tech
B
- B7 Media
- Backpack Software
- Bad Seed
- BattleBrew Productions
- BBG Entertainment GmbH
- Behaviour Interactive
- beyondthosehills
- Big Boss Battle
- Big Immersive
- BKOM Studios
- Black 5 gaming
- Block Bastards
- BLVCK PiXEL
- Boomzap
- Bournemouth University
- Bozzy Studios
- Bragg Moore Consulting
- Brand Authors
- Branislav Gagic Music
- Breynex
- Brightdawn Entertainment
- Bushra Burge Studio
C
- Cactus Production
- Ceospet Games
- Cereal Games
- Chaserace
- ChaseRace K/S
- Children of Cyberspace
- CHORRUS GAMES S.L.
- Classick Club
- Clay Play
- Coda Payments
- coherence
- Coutts
- Creative Arts Management
- Critical Force
- CrocoMobi/Games&Apps
- Crowned.gg
- Cursor Arrows
- Curve Digital
- Cute Army
- Cybernate
D
- dabomb games
- Dadiu
- Danar.Dev
- Danger Field/Crazy Goat Games
- Dark Horse Digital
- Dark Quixote Studio
- Dataseat
- DECA Games
- DeeOneZ
- Deepmist Studios
- Definite Studios Pte. Ltd.
- Deluxe Pixel Limited
- Devil's Cider games
- Didimo
- Digital Extremes
- Digital Universe
- Digital Village
- Distill Games
- Dive
- Dolphragon
- DragonfiAR Limited
- DreamProject
- DT games
- Duelshot
- Dune Ventures
E
- eduGamiTec
- Electronic Motion Games
- Ethic
- Evil Zeppelin
- Ex Orbi Ltd
- Exceptionull Games
F
- FactorTech
- Falafel Games
- Fandom
- FGL & Tamalaki Publishing
- Fit Mama Fitness Inc
- Flavourworks
- Flyer One Ventures
- Flying Beast Labs
- Flying Sheep Studios GmbH
- Forgemaster Games
- Forsbergsskola
- FricknFrack Games
- Friendbase AB
- Frismos
- Frog Nine Games
- Frontier Zero Productions
- Fundamentally Games
- FunPlus
- Fusion up studio
- Fyber
G
- Gacriva Studio
- Game Art Brain GmbH
- Game Hermits
- Gamecorps Productions
- Gameloft
- Gameowdio
- GamePoint
- Games Aid
- Games for Change
- Games For Love
- Games Laboratories Nigeria Limited
- GAMETATOR
- Gameye
- Genix Lab
- GetSocial, a Keywords Studio
- Ghost Creative Studio
- Global Game Jam
- Go fashion
- Goldsmiths
- Good Thinking Games
- GrahamOfLegend
- Green island
- GreenPark Sports
- GreyCode
- Ground Control Studios
- GSN Games
- Guild Software
H
- Happy Volcano
- Hermit Crab Studio
- Hiber
- HLaurentGameSounds
- Homa Games
- Howl Games
- Huey Games Ltd
- Hypeful
- HyprMX
I
- Imagination Port
- Immortals
- Imperia Online JSC
- Indie Game Academy
- InfoSoft NI Ltd
- InGame Group
- InnoGames GmbH
- International Game Developers Association
- Into Indie Games
- IT-University of Copenhagen
- Itatake
- ITU
J
- Jabatoba AB
- Jagex
- Jam City
- Jara Ventures Ltd.
- Jokey Studio Limited
- JoyBridge
- Joyixir
- Joypac
- Jumpgate AB
K
- Kabam Montreal, Inc
- Kajaani University of Applied Sciences
- Keymailer
- Khosouf Studio Middle East
- Kids Industries
- Kingston University London
- Kiro'o Games
- Kochava
- Kokoro Games LLC
- Kolibri Games GmbH
- Kooky's Games
- Kukouri Mobile Entertainment Ltd
- KuniaLabs
- Kwa Qua Games
- Kybolt
- Kynigos Partners
- Kyy Games
L
- LAB University of Applied Sciences
- LAP
- Left Field Labs
- Legendary Games Ltd
- LEGO Ventures
- Lewk
- Lightheart Entertainment
- LILA Games
- Lilith Games
- Lincoln College
- Liniad
- Lionbridge
- Lionheart Games
- Little Ghost Games
- Lockwood Publishing
- LoopyMood
- Lost Hoodie
- Lowtek Games
- Lozange Lab
- LSE
- Lucid Sight
- Ludo World
- Ludo.ai
- Ludus
- Lun Family Company
- LVP
- Lynx Entertainment
M
- M.A.D tronics
- Mad Data GmbH
- Made With Jam
- Make Real Ltd
- Mampel Skyliner
- Mana Brigade AB
- Manticore Games
- March Gaming
- Massive Brush Studios
- Mattel163 Limited
- Maximum Games & Modus Games
- Maysalward
- Maze Theory
- Me Myself and I
- Metalife
- Metropolia University of Applied Sciences
- Mightier
- MIKA Games
- Mindhaven Games
- Minicip
- Miracle Tea Studios
- Misc Games
- Mobidictum
- Mobile Game Doctor
- Mobile Games Entertainment
- Mojiworks
- Moon Active
- Moonwalk Audio
- Mooo! Mobile Games Lab
- Moregeek
- Morgan Sports Law
- Multiscription
- MY.GAMES
- MyGamez Ltd.
- MYTONA
N
- N3TWORK
- NanoTribe
- Narcade
- ND
- Neon Doctrine
- Nerd Monkeys
- Newcore games
- Newzoo
- NFTS
- Nitro Games
- No Moss Studios
- No Roof Games Oy
- Nonsum Games
- Nordic Game Resources AB
- NTT Data
- NuChallenger
- Nukearts
- NumberEight
O
- Octagon Game Studio
- Oddsock Concepts
- OkLetsPlay
- OLD SKULL GAMES
- On the Edge
- ONE
- OPNEONGAMES STUDIO
- Original Games
- OrnavGames
- OÜ BlueRay
- Outplay Entertainment
- Oxyverse
P
- Patika Games LLC
- Pawz Crypto
- Perth College UHI
- Pi-Dev
- Picnic Game Labs
- Pixel Dash Studios
- PlatformE
- Platonic Partnership
- Play Ventures
- Playable Factory
- Playdew
- Playspace
- Playtika
- PLAYTOUCH
- PocApp Studios
- PocketGamer.biz
- Pollen VC
- Polystream
- Portobello
- Prophecy Games
- Psypher Interactive
- Pulkka Creative
- Punch Games
- Puzzles & Games
Q
- Quantum Tech Partners
- Quarantine Studios Oy
- QUDO by Block Bastards
- Quicksave Interactive
- QYJO Pvt Ltd
R
- Raid Base
- Raincrow Studios, Inc.
- Random Potion
- Ready Player Me
- Real Media Now
- Reality Gaming Group
- Realmix Media
- Rebellion
- Red Phantom Games
- Remerge
- Resistance Studio
- Return Entertainment
- Rmit
- Robert Bird Group
- RoboBot Studio
- RocketRide Games inc.
- Rotub Games
- Rovio
- Royal Bank of Canada
- ROYAL COLLEGE OF ART
S
- SAE Institute Bochum
- Safe In Our World
- Sakura Games
- Salom Bros
- SapienPlay Ltd
- Sara Saber (Consultancy)
- SayGames
- Scalp Studios
- Schmutza
- ScribbleScape
- Seattle Indies
- SenAm Games
- Servers.com
- Seven Point Red Ltd
- SG Organisations Limited
- Shadow Factory
- Shotgun Gaming Oy
- SideQuest Sweden AB
- Sinuate Labs
- Sisu Game Ventures
- Sketchbook Games
- Skunkworks
- Skystone Games
- Small Giant Games
- Smart School Websites
- Smash Head Studio
- Smash Mountain Studio
- SN Enterprise
- Snappi
- Snowprint Studios
- SO REAL Digital Twins
- Solaris Mobile
- Something Clever Games
- Space Indie Studios
- Spritewrench Studios
- sQuaricon Prague s.r.o.
- Stakester
- Starloop Studios
- Steel Dynamite Interactive LLC
- Steel Media Ltd
- STILLFRONT GROUP
- Stingray Games GmbH
- Storm in a Teacup
- Storybyte Studio Ltd
- Sunderby folkhögskola
- Super Evil Megacorp
- Superplus Games
- Supersocial
- SuperWorld
- Supremacy Games
- Sviper
- Sycoforge GmbH
- SynaptixGames
T
- Tag Games
- Take This
- TAMK
- Tampere University
- TapNation
- TapTapBoom
- Taso Advisory
- Tataki Studio
- Tenjin
- Teravision Games
- Testronic
- TestUni
- The Endless Summer - Search For Surf
- The Escape Roomer
- The Inspiracy
- The SandBox
- The Virtulab
- TheoTGames
- Think and Learn
- This Outfit Does Not Exist
- Thud Media
- Thundermark Games Inc.
- Tiltify
- Tilting Point
- tiplay studio
- Trail
- Transcend Fund
- Traplight Games
- Treewood Studios Inc.
- Trophy Games
- Truemax (school)
- TruePlayers
- Truth and Tales
- TryHard Games
- TUNI
- Turku University of Applied Sciences
- Twisted BrainZ
- Two Hat
- Two Sore Thumbs ltd
- Two Way Media
U
- Ubisoft Abu Dhabi
- Uniplay Digital
- Unity Technologies
- University of Southampton // NUCLEOLUS
- University of Southern California
- University of St Andrews
- University of Westminster
- University of Worcester
- Unlock Audio
- Uplandme, Inc.
- Upside Down Bird
- USC Games
V
- Vardiya Brand Workers
- Velo
- Velo Partners
- Verne
- VHS
- Video Mind Games Ltd
- Video Romantic
- Vilniaus Simono Daukanto gimnazija
- Virtually Human Studio
- Visible Entertainment
- VIVID GAMES S.A.
- Volmi Games
- Voodoo
W
- Waken Games
- Walking Squid B.V.
- Warner Bros Games Boston
- Waste Creative
- WatchMaster ICP GmbH
- Weaver Interactive
- Wentworth Institute of technology
- Whitepot Studios
- WildMeta
- Wonderzone Games Ltd
- Wooga
X
- Xamk
- Xbox Game Studio
- Xsolla
- Z
- ZA Risk Ltd
- ZAG Games
- Zemblanity Games
- Zeppelin Studio
- Zynga Game Network India
1-9
- 12traits
- 1452 Design
- 1C Publishing EU
- 1titled Studios
- 1Up Fund
- 80 Level
Book your place today
Ready to meet all of these fantastic companies? Well the good news is you don’t have to wait until next week! If you book your ticket today you can hop right into the meeting platform and start requesting meetings right now!
We also have special discounts available for indie developers, students and job seekers through application forms (click on the designated links for access).
See you next week!
