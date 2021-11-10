Playtertainment announces $5 million funding round

The creator of the Winner Winner app, Playtertainment, has completed a funding round of $5 million led by SDV Holdings.

To date, it has raised $8 million, following an early seed round.

Other notable investors included Sharp Alpha Advisors, Noel Hayden (founder of Gamesys) and Elad Cohen (co-founder of Playtech).

Winner Winner has been downloaded more than 1.2 million times since its launch in 2020 and has seen more than 30% quarterly growth.

It provides access to real-world claw and ticket redemption games, with multiplayer games like minigolf and mini-bowling coming soon.

Nearly 7 million games have been played on the platform and more than 20,000 prizes are shipped out monthly.

“These games are known worldwide and have proven demand across the globe. Our goal is to make them accessible to everyone, anywhere at any time,” said co-founder of Playtertainment, Cody Flaherty.

Blending physical and virtual

Fellow co-founder Jon Davidman said he and Flaherty helped to pioneer what they call the Connected Reality gaming market, bringing physical, skill-based gameplay to mobile.

“What we’re working on has never existed on a large scale, and we truly believe what we are building will change the way we think about physical games and competition,” he said.

“Through technology, we’re able to create a highly interactive, connected gaming experience that allows players to compete with real, physical games and get rewarded when they win those contests.”

Winner Winner is currently available in the US and UK, with aims of launching into new markets in 2022.

“As compelling as the current game offerings are, we are even more excited about the underlying infrastructure that can support a robust content library, as well as skill-based, head-to-head competitions and social tournaments,” said Lloyd Danzig, managing partner of Sharp Alpha Advisors.

You can find out more via the Winner Winner website.