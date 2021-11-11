Reconnect with industry friends and meet new faces at the Pocket Gamer Xmas Mixer

The industry is getting back to face-to-face business and Pocket Gamer is returning to live events with Pocket Gamer Connects London coming your way in January. To celebrate this, let's let our collective hair down after another incredible year for the games industry!

What's happening?

We’re holding one of our infamous Pocket Gamer Mixers in London on December 7th so the industry can come together, reconnect, have a drink or two and get ridiculously competitive playing shuffleboard (shuffleboard league anyone?!).

The event itself will run from 7pm to 11pm and offers an ideal opportunity to meet with other games professionals, have a bit of fun and support a great charity in the process - a portion of all ticket sales will go directly to our friends at SpecialEffect whose mission is to optimise inclusion, enjoyment and quality of life for people with physical challenges by helping them control video games to the best of their ability for as long as they need them.

Your ticket will include a couple of drinks, some food, shuffleboard entertainment and general good vibes as we ring in the start of the holiday season together.

Where is it taking place?

The mixer will take place in the heart of Shoreditch in Central London at the London Shuffle Club, a super cool venue offering a relaxed setting and is the perfect place to have some fun with some of the coolest people in the mobile games industry.

Book your ticket

Book your Early Bird ticket today and join us in December for some festive drinks and the chance to catch up with old industry friends and meet some new faces!