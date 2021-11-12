Pocket Gamer Connects Digital NEXT goes live next week! Don’t miss out

We’re gearing up for the most highly anticipated b2b mobile games conference of the year. Pocket Gamer Connects Digital NEXT is just days away now, and there is no better time to thank the brands and teams helping to make this happen.

Platinum Sponsors

Xsolla

Xsolla is the world’s leading video game commerce company, with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the games industry.

Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes to promote and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an innovative leader in mobile game commerce, Xsolla continues to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization so their partners can grow audience, engagement, and revenue.

With offices worldwide, Xsolla currently works with major gaming entities like Valve, Twitch, Roblox, Ubisoft, Epic Games, Take-Two, KRAFTON, Nexters, NetEase, Playstudios, Playrix, miHoYo, and more.

For additional information, please visit xsolla.com.

Anzu

Anzu is the world’s most advanced in-game advertising solution. Operating across mobile, PC, console and Roblox, Anzu blends real-world brand ads directly into video games, esports tournaments, and live streams, opening up colossal new audiences for brands in unprecedented creative ways.

Simultaneously, Anzu empowers game developers and game publishers to introduce sustainable revenue streams that preserve the gamer experience while maintaining full control over gaming environments. Anzu, which operates across all geos and game genres, partners with global advertisers such as Pepsi, Vodafone, and Samsung and game studios such as Ubisoft, Amanotes, and Lion Castle Entertainment.

Silver Sponsors

JamCity

Jam City is a global leader in mobile entertainment, providing social gaming experiences for millions of players around the world. Jam City is the creative powerhouse behind some of the highest grossing and most enduring social gaming franchises for mobile, including Cookie Jam (a Facebook “Game of the Year” winner) and Panda Pop.

Jam City is the go-to studio for Hollywood, having developed immersive, narrative-rich mobile games for iconic entertainment brands including Harry Potter and Family Guy.

Jam City has more than 500 employees across studios in Los Angeles (HQ), San Francisco, San Diego, Bogota and Buenos Aires.

Track Sponsors

Photon Engine

Photon Engine is the world’s best Multiplayer service provider, with thousands of live games and more than 500 Million monthly active players. Boost your community by offering the best performance and match size while cutting costs.

Photon Engine makes it simple to launch AAA grade multiplayer games with Unity while setting the Benchmark for both State-Synchronized and Deterministic engines. Fusion brings ease of development, high player count and AAA functionalities at high performance. Quantum E-Sport grade Deterministic engine leads with zero lag, no netcode and having everything 100% in sync.

Accelerate your Multiplayer game production by joining our Gaming Circle community.

App Annie

App Annie is the industry’s most trusted mobile data and analytics platform. App Annie helps game publishers and other companies create winning mobile gaming experiences and achieve excellence.

Companies use App Annie to understand detailed gamers data and discover how hottest games acquire, retain and monetize users in crowded app stores. More than 1100 enterprise clients and 1 million registered users across the globe rely on App Annie to revolutionize their mobile business.

CrazyLabs

CrazyLabs is a Top #3 casual & hyper-casual mobile games developer & publisher, with over 4.5 billion downloads for games like “Phone Case DIY”, “Acrylic Nails”,”Tie Dye”, “ASMR Slicing”, “Soap Cutting” and many more.

CrazyLabs has offices in Israel, China, Macedonia, Germany and Ukraine, and has hyper-casual gaming hubs in India, Turkey, Serbia, Israel and South Africa.

Admix

Admix is the pioneering In-Play monetisation platform that bridges the gap between mobile games and brands. We enable rapid no-code monetisation of gaming content through a simple SDK, giving developers and publishers instant access to the largest In-Play ad inventory combined with rich user-level data and in-depth measurement. This means player-centric, non-interruptive advertising experiences that protects players’ right to play.

With an industry-leading 14 day payment cycle and stable, recurring income, monetisation with Admix is seamless and effective. Founded in 2018 by Samuel Huber and Joe Bachle-Morris, Admix now works with over 500 advertisers to monetise more than 300 games of all sizes, and has raised more than $12 million in VC funding.

Matchmade

Connecting creators and advertisers.

Matchmade is an easy-to-use platform that brings advertisers and creators together for targeted and measured campaigns. Matchmade continuously analyses channels, videos, streams on YouTube and Twitch. That’s over 1.1 Billion videos and 9.2M YouTube channels to date.

Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is building the world’s largest social network of communities for gamers and esports fans that reaches over 300 million gaming enthusiasts on a monthly basis. Already the largest gaming platform in North America and the United Kingdom, the Company’s business is comprised of four main pillars: Esports, Content, Talent and Entertainment.

Enthusiast Gaming’s esports division, Luminosity Gaming, is a leading global esports franchise that consists of 7 professional esports teams under ownership and management, including the Vancouver Titans Overwatch team and the Seattle Surge Call of Duty team. Enthusiast’s gaming content division includes 2 of the top 20 gaming media and entertainment video brands with BCC Gaming and Arcade Cloud, reaching more than 50MM unique viewers a month across 9 YouTube pages, 8 Snapchat shows and related Facebook, Instagram and TikTok accounts.

Associate Sponsors

