Overwolf raises $75 million in Series D funding round

User-generated content platform Overwolf has raised $75 million following a Series D funding round.

The funding round was led by Andreessen Horowitz and featured participation from previous investors, including Griffin Gaming Partners, Insight Partners, Intel Capital, and others.

Overwolf claims that the industry is entering a "new era of gaming led by community-created experiences” and that this is the key to player satisfaction and game longevity.

The funding brings the firm’s overall capital raised in 2021 to $127.5 million, following a Series C funding round in March that raised $52.5 million.

The funding raised will be used to strengthen and grow the Overwolf platform in-game creator ecosystem, using its recently launched user-generated content platform CurseForge.

"The future of gaming"

"Community-created experiences are the future of gaming," said Overwolf co-founder and CEO Uri Marchand.

"No single game studio can compete with the speed of execution and sheer creativity of a passionate community. Instead of resisting community creations, we have seen a shift in perception with leading game studios starting to embrace the value that these creators bring to the community and to the studio itself.

"It is an honor to be able to provide the framework, tools and expertise to usher in this new era of community creation."

In 2021, Overwolf has stated that it expects to pay out $29 million to in-game creators, three times more than the year prior.

Recently, cross-platform modding service Mod.io has raised $26 million following a Series A funding round, following its forecasts that user-generated content will increase by 400 per cent by 2025.