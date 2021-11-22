CrazyLabs launches the crazy winter developer challenge

CrazyLabs has launched a new challenge for hypercasual game developers who want to start 2022 with a profitable game.
Developers are invited to apply for a chance to get a 55 per cent revenue share, as well as cash rewards for passing CrazyLabs’ cost-per-install (CPI) benchmarks.
Developers can submit as many games as they want and win from an unlimited prize pool, for a chance to start the new year with an additional revenue stream.
All games will be tested with CLIK Dashboard, CrazyLabs self-serve platform for game testing and usage monitoring.
Shai Sasson, head of publishing at CrazyLabs, said: “This challenge is all about the developers. While cash rewards help them fund their development process, the revenue share is the real game-changer - and that was the feedback and requests we got from our partners.
"That’s why in this challenge, developers who will publish their game by January 31st, 2022 will get a 55 per cent revenue share, which is unparalleled. Our end goal, as always, is to help developers create a steady income for themselves, which will allow them to keep on working on new games and become self-sustained studios.”
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?