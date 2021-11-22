CrazyLabs launches the crazy winter developer challenge

CrazyLabs has launched a new challenge for hypercasual game developers who want to start 2022 with a profitable game.

Developers are invited to apply for a chance to get a 55 per cent revenue share, as well as cash rewards for passing CrazyLabs’ cost-per-install (CPI) benchmarks.

Developers can submit as many games as they want and win from an unlimited prize pool, for a chance to start the new year with an additional revenue stream.

All games will be tested with CLIK Dashboard, CrazyLabs self-serve platform for game testing and usage monitoring.

Shai Sasson, head of publishing at CrazyLabs, said: “This challenge is all about the developers. While cash rewards help them fund their development process, the revenue share is the real game-changer - and that was the feedback and requests we got from our partners.

"That’s why in this challenge, developers who will publish their game by January 31st, 2022 will get a 55 per cent revenue share, which is unparalleled. Our end goal, as always, is to help developers create a steady income for themselves, which will allow them to keep on working on new games and become self-sustained studios.”

Apply now.