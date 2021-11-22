Playable Factory launches new features for playable ad editing

Playable Factory has revealed a new suite of graphics editor features for its playable ads toolkit, Gearbox.

The new features allow mobile marketers to make "real-time" changes to playable mobile ads, without the need for coding experience.

Playable Factory stated that the new features can provide marketers with the opportunity to "refresh" the visual identities of ads, alongside the enabling of rapid A/B testing of ads.

Some of the new features included in the Gearbox graphics editor are colour filters, pixelation and cartoon-outlines, providing developers and publishers with the ability to create "infinite variations of existing playable ad content".

Real-time modification

"Until now, modifying playable ad creatives has been a complicated and time intensive endeavour," said Playable Factory co-founder and CEO Gökçe Nur Oguz.

"With Gearbox’s new graphics editor features, anyone can get creative with their own customisable playable ads. Not only can they make existing playable ads look brand new within seconds, we’ve found that the smallest of tweaks can have a major impact on ad performance, thereby dramatically boosting user engagement and acquisition.

"Rather than charging customers for modifications to ads, we’re building scalable tools that put the power in the hands of game devs, publishers and brands alike."

Playable Factory has partnered with leading mobile games publishers, including Voodoo, Zynga, King, and Kwalee, to create playable ads.

Voodoo project manager and creative lead Aya Mouawad added: "Playable Factory’s impressive Gearbox graphics editor helped me to create ten different versions of the same playable in just a few clicks."

"This new technology provided by Playable Factory is revolutionary, from adding colour filters, cartoon effects, fixing the light intensities, we can create infinite combos of filters and get hyper creative with it! I’ve enjoyed using it so much that I’ll be using it for all our future playables.'