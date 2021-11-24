PG Connects London: Everything you need to know and who’s already involved

PG Connects is coming back to London and there is no better time than now to mark your calendars, book your tickets and make plans to be there in January.

We will be back in the heart of London for our very first in-person conference in almost two years on January 17-18, 2022. We could not be more excited to bring you the latest and greatest edition of Pocket Gamer Connects. You can look forward to everything you enjoyed about the live events prior to the pandemic along with a fresh hybrid approach that will enable industry professionals from all over the world to tune in and network virtually too. This will be our most high-value, accessible conference yet to bring together the best of the industry regardless of where in the world they may be.

What’s happening at Pocket Gamer Connects London?

Networking and keeping up to date with the latest industry trends is key to being a part of the ever-evolving games industry landscape. With PG Connects, attendees get the incomparable opportunity to meet the brilliant minds paving the way for what’s next in the games industry from all corners of the globe.

Historically, PG Connects London is attended by up to 3,000 people spanning 70+ countries and representing all stages of career development. From numerous founders and CEOs to independent developers to students to publishers and influencers, attending PGC conferences will put the entire games community within reach and as such, put thousands of opportunities to make high-value connections in front of you. This conference will be attended by over 1500+ live attendees with 800+ companies represented, be sure not to miss out on the opportunity to reach these industry professionals.

Attendees will enjoy a number of themed tracks upon which seminars, talks and panels will be based. We’ll be tackling a number of topics at PG Connects London spanning everything from how to grow a game, making the most of mobile advertising, latest industry trends from all over the globe, the rising popularity of hypercasual and social games and much more.

Some of our exciting business-focused live fringe events will include The Very Big Indie Pitch, Publisher SpeedMatch and Investor Connector. These are highly popular among attendees and are regularly over-subscribed due to the fact that you can meet top tier investors and publishers whom you may not have been able to connect with otherwise. We’ll have more information on how you can get involved with these activities very soon.

We’re also busy behind the scenes crafting an exciting lineup of speakers (stay tuned for our first confirmed speakers to be announced very soon), but some of the incredible names we’ve hosted at previous conferences include Robby Yung of Animoca Brands, Peeyush Gulati of Ubisoft, Leanne Loombe of Riot Games, Nina Ward of Epic Games, John Koetsier of Forbes, Tara Voelker of Microsoft, Cavan Scott of Marvel Entertainment and Lucasfilm and countless more brilliant minds that have shaped the games industry to what it is today. You can be sure that leading the conversation at our London event will be the finest minds in the game industry today.

Who's already involved?

We have some incredible partners and sponsors from various parts of the games industry ecosystem supporting our return to in-person events, get a glimpse of the fantastic companies helping make this event happen below.

