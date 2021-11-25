Celebrate the holiday season with the industry at the Pocket Gamer Xmas Mixer!

As the holiday season nears, there is nothing we’re looking forward to more than getting our live conferences back in full swing come January with Pocket Gamer Connects London. There is no better place to get reacquainted with other industry professionals in a casual setting before the conference in January than our upcoming Pocket Gamer Xmas Mixer.

The Mixer will be taking place in London on Tuesday, December 7th and is expected to host from 500 to 1,000 games professionals. Everyone from developers to creatives to investors to streamers and much more is welcome at this party, and we’re looking forward to letting our hair down together and reconnecting over a drink or two. All profits from the event will be donated to support our friends at the fantastic charity SpecialEffect.

Our Early Bird ticket pricing is rising at midnight tonight, so be sure to book your ticket today to secure the best possible pricing.

Where and when?

The event will be taking place in the heart of Shoreditch in Central London at the London Shuffle Club (4 Ebor Street, London, E1 6AW). It’s right off the Shoreditch High Street overground station and highly accessible via public transport. The London Shuffle Club is also a highly relaxed setting where you can kick back and brush up on your shuffleboard skills, no games industry event is quite complete without a bit of gaming in there.

It will be taking place on Tuesday, December 7th from 7pm.

What will my ticket include?

Your ticket will include some delicious drinks, great food, shuffleboard fun and easy access to hundreds of the top games industry leaders in the UK. Don’t miss out on our Early Bird ticket pricing so you can get the best possible deal before midnight tonight.

Support SpecialEffect, the gamers’ charity

This event is supporting SpecialEffect, a charity we’ve supported for a very long time. All profits made from this event will be donated directly to them.

They do amazing work in transforming the lives of people with physical challenges all across the globe through new and innovative uses of technology. Their incredible team of occupational therapists and gaming specialists create hundreds of bespoke control setups for individuals each year, and their R&D team aids in levelling the playing field for gamers with physical challenges. They promote inclusion and help maximise the quality of life of physically disabled people through cutting edge technology that brings them confidence, independence and potential paths towards rehabilitation.

Learn more about this fantastic cause and donate here.

Thank you to our sponsors

We’re privileged to work with some incredible sponsors who make events like this possible, as such we’d like to say a big thank you to our official Pocket Gamer Xmas Mixer sponsors AppGallery. AppGallery is home to 4.5 million developers and 560 million users. They help partners bring their apps to users worldwide with ground-breaking technology, support across 24 time zones and leading app security & quality.

Book your tickets now

Don’t wait to get your ticket booked for this holiday extravaganza. Our Early Bird sale is ending at midnight tonight, so be sure to get your spot secured for this incredible holiday get-together for only £35 to enjoy good drinks, great fun and top-tier company. Get your tickets booked here.

