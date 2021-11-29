News

AudioMob partners with AWS to create in-game audio ads

Advertisers can reach users through multiple demographics, including location and language

AudioMob partners with AWS to create in-game audio ads
By , Staff Writer

AudioMob has partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to bring a new in-game audio ad demand side platform to mobile game developers and publishers.

Using the AudioMob ad platform, brands can upload an mp3 file and a banner image that is compressed to around 35KB (to avoid latency) through the internal code hosted on AWS.

Advertisers reach users based on age, gender, location, language and more. The process works by ad slots opening in games and multiple advertisers bidding for the opportunity to connect with a player.

Previously, many of these processes were handled in-house, whereas now with AWS’s Cloudfront integration these data serving capabilities are enabled without transfer fees.

As exisiting DSPs do not provide audio ads in-game the new partnership will provide a new mobile game monetisation revenue option.

Facilitated progress

Volume detection has also been built so that players definitely hear the ads rather than being able to mute them or set a low volume. There is also tracking to see if users close or click on ads.

"The team here at AudioMob are extremely proud of everything we built ourselves, from the in-game audio ad concept to executing and expanding our company," said AudioMob co-founder and CTO Wilfrid Obeng.

"We did those things ourselves – but AWS has facilitated our progress in myriad ways, and ultimately been a tremendous help in letting us deliver on our vision of in-game audio ads as a more user-friendly and seamless advertising experience."

Recently, AudioMob raised $14 million following a Series A funding round that saw the company valued at $110 million.


Tags:
Aaron Astle
Aaron Astle
Staff Writer

Aaron is the Staff Writer at PG.biz and has long enjoyed a good turn-based strategy game. He has spent many more hours playing Fire Emblem Heroes than he cares to admit.

Related Articles

News Sep 17th, 2021

AudioMob finds 75% of consumers prefer audio adverts in game

News Jul 10th, 2020

AudioMob teams up with Targetspot for in-game audio ads

News Nov 9th, 2021

AudioMob raises $14 million at $110 million valuation

News Jun 16th, 2021

Make more money from your game with audio ads - watch our free video session here now

2 Comment & Opinion Apr 12th, 2021

IDFA revenue losses causing you stress? Context and audio are the answer

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies