Roblox brings The Fashion Awards experience to the metaverse

Roblox has partnered with the British Fashion Council (BFC) to create The Fashion Awards experience in the Roblox metaverse.

The experience will take place in a virtual recreation of the traditional event location, the Royal Albert Hall and players will be able to explore the nominee’s displays and try on the virtual items.

Players can also purchase a variety of digital items created exclusively for the event by Gucci, with proceeds going to the BFC Foundation.

Furthermore, the BFC presented its first ever award for metaverse design, which recognises a digital designer who "showcases excellence" in virtual fashion design within the metaverse.

The five nominees for the award were cSapphire, GENKROCO, inkwaves, Reverse_Polarity, and Sparklings, with cSapphire winning the newly-created award.

The next generation of designers

"As we continue to reposition The Fashion Awards as a global entertainment platform, we are so excited to announce this project with Roblox," said BFC chief executive Caroline Rush.

"By awarding the platform’s creators we are recognising the powerful global impact of digital fashion on communities around the world, its ability to create new trends in fashion, as well as the incredible opportunities it provides for talented young creators. I was blown away by the work, and creativity of all the nominees and am looking forward to exploring The Fashion Awards experience in the metaverse."

Roblox vice president of global brand partnerships Christina Wootton added: "The next generation of designers are dressing avatars, and they are doing it on Roblox where anyone can be a creator, starting with their own digital identity. Fashion is about what’s next and finding new voices with clear visions, and this talent is emerging in the metaverse.

"It is the global creative space for designers who are bringing limitless self-expression opportunities to people around the world, setting new trends that are starting to move into real life, and sharing their expertise with top brands. This recognition from a powerful fashion institution declares loud and clear that this is the space to watch for future fashion trends and talent."

The Fashion Awards experience will be hosted in Roblox from November 29th until December 7th, 2021.

Recently, Roblox partnered with Nike to encourage players to get active by bringing Nikeland into the Roblox metaverse.