Pokémon Unite wins best game at Google Play’s Best of 2021

Pokémon Unite has been selected as the best game of Google Play's Best of 2021 awards.

Developed through a collaboration between Tencent subsidiary TiMi Studios and The Pokémon Company, Pokémon Unite won for its dynamic gameplay and cross-platform experience, being available on both mobile and Nintendo Switch.

On Twitter, Pokémon Unite has announced that it will celebrate this feat with an in-game promotion from December 1st to December 7th, rewarding players with one of the in-game currencies, Aeos Tickets.

Additionally, Pokémon Unite was among the winners of Best Competitive game, making it one of four games to receive two awards.

Wrapping up 2021

Mobile exclusive MOBA League of Legends: Wild Rift from Riot Games also picked up Best Competitive, as well as Best for Tablets.

Overboard from Inkle was selected as both a Best Game Changer and Best for Tablets.

Finally, My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge from Devolver Digital was awarded Best Indies and Best for Tablets.

According to Google Play, this year's winners represent "what’s next" in app and game development.

Below is the full list of this year's winners:

Best Competitive

League of Legends: Wild Rift (Riot Games)

MARVEL Future Revolution (Netmarble)

Pokémon UNITE (The Pokémon Company, Timi Studio Group)

Rogue Land (Huuuge Games)

Suspects: Mystery Mansion (Wildlife Studios)

Best Game Changers

Inked (Somnium Gammes)

JankenUP (Humita)

Knights of San Francisco (Raidead)

Overboard! (Inkle)

Tears of Themis (MiHoYo)

Best Indies

7 Billion Humans (Tomorrow Corporation)

Bird Alone (George Batchelor)

Donut County (Ben Esposito)

My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge (Devolver Digital)

Puzzling Peaks EXE (AppSir)

Best Pick Up & Play

Cats in Time (Pine Studio)

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! (King)

Disney Pop Town (Sundaytoz Corp)

Switchcraft: Magical Match 3 (Wooga)

Towers: Relaxing Puzzle (Jox Development)

Best for Tablets