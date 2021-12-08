Stay safe at Pocket Gamer Connects London: your essential COVID-19 guide

With Pocket Gamer Connects London just around the corner, we want to provide an update on the event and confirm that PG Connects is still primed to go ahead as planned on January 17-18. We also want to take a moment to discuss our COVID-19 health and safety guidelines, so we can all come together in the New Year, do business and have an enjoyable, safe experience.

The safety and wellbeing of our attendees and community are of utmost importance to us, and as such, today you’ll find a comprehensive COVID-19 guide on the official conference website so everyone can attend the event on January 17-18 safe in the knowledge that the team is working around the clock to ensure a welcoming environment for all.

Our COVID SAFE guidelines cover the following:

Pre-event preparation including the procurement of your NHS COVID Pass

On-site safety and best practice

Details on other safety measures including reduced capacity and regular cleaning and sanitisation

Traffic light lanyard system

As an additional measure, you will be able to select a coloured lanyard (either red, yellow or green) which indicates your comfortability with space and social distancing. This traffic light lanyard system will be supported with signage around the conference venue reminding attendees to respect others’ comfort levels.

RED: two-metre social distancing preferred, no physical contact.

two-metre social distancing preferred, no physical contact. YELLOW: Happy to be within groups and have conversations but prefer no physical contact.

Happy to be within groups and have conversations but prefer no physical contact. GREEN: Comfortable with physical contact, for example handshakes etc.

For full details and FAQs, please visit our COVID SAFE page here.

Back to business

Pocket Gamer Connects will continue to be the fun, welcoming environment it always has been for the global games industry, just with some extra precautions to make sure everyone feels comfortable and has a great experience.

With all that being said, we are very much looking forward to welcoming you to Pocket Gamer Connects London in January 2022. Let’s be safe, look after one another and do business!