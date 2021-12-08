News

Consumer spending on mobile games and apps will reach $135 billion

Google Play accounts for majority of downloads at over 100 billion

Consumer spending on mobile games and apps will reach $135 billion
By , News Editor

Consumer spending on mobile games and apps is expected to reach a new all-time high of $135 billion.

According to App Annie, consumer spending across the App Store and Google Play is projected to rise almost 25 per cent from $112 billion in 2020.

Similar to previous years, for every app economy dollar spent, the App Store contributes 65 cents. Consumers spend more on games than any other app category and account for 60 per cent of iOS revenue and almost 80 per cent of Google Play revenue.

Mobile games account for $90 billion of revenue across the two leading marketplaces. Core games, inlcuding Genshin Impact and Roblox, dominated the in-app purchase consumer spend.

Hypercasual dominates downloads

Outside of mobile games, one third of consumer spending comes from entertainment and social apps, with App Annie predicting that revenue from these categories will reach $12 billion in 2022.

By the end of the year, consumers are expected to download over 140 billion new apps and games, up 10 billion from 2020, a rise of 8 per cent year-over-year. Google Play accounts for over 100 billion downloads, with the remaining accounted for by the App Store.

India was the leading region for downloads across iOS and Android devices, and is expected to account for 20 per cent of downloads this year, followed by the US (9 per cent) and Brazil (8 per cent).

Hypercasual games dominated the download charts, including Bridge Race, Hair Challenge and Project Makeover.

Recently, App Annie revealed that match three games have generated almost $1 billion in consumer spending throughout 2021, and is the fifth most popular subgenre.

Tags:
Aaron Orr
Aaron Orr
News Editor

Aaron is the News Editor at PG.biz with a lifelong interest for the games industry and a penchant for mobile rhythm games.

Related Articles

as News Oct 25th, 2017

App Store and Google Play downloads hit record 26 billion in Q3

News Sep 27th, 2021

Weekly consumer spend on mobile games increases 35% in Q3 2021

News Mar 30th, 2021

Update: Crash Bandicoot: On the Run races to 25 million global downloads

News Jul 3rd, 2018

App Store users have spent over $4 billion on Supercell’s Clash of Clans

as News Jun 1st, 2018

75% of spending in the iOS App Store came from games over the past 10 years

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies