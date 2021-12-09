Com2uS Holdings to add upcoming World of Zenonia to blockchain ecosystem

Com2uS Holdings has revealed that its upcoming mobile RPG, World of Zenonia, will be added to its blockchain ecosystem.

As reported by Cryptory, the upcoming entry to the Zenonia franchise will combine the MMORPG genre with a play-to-earn model.

First revealed in March 2020, World of Zenonia will feature a "non-target" action combat system and incorporate a cartoon cel-shaded style of 3D animation.

World of Zenonia is scheduled to release in the second half of 2022 on iOS and Android.

World of blockchain

The announcement follows the recent rebrand of the South Korean games publisher from Gamevil to Com2uS Holdings to focus more on building blockchain games.

Last month, Com2uS Holdings revealed that it had signed a deal with Terraform Labs to create a blockchain ecosystem, named Project C2X.

Currently, blockchain features have been enabled in two of its titles: Summoners War: Chronicles and Chromatic Souls: AFK Raid.

Recently, Sarajevo-based startup Gotiva Games raised $250,000 to create a blend of social puzzle games that feature NFTs, scheduled for release in Q2 2022.