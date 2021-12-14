Playtika opens new studio in Switzerland

Israel-based mobile games outfit Playtika has revealed it has opened a new office in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The new office will primarily focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and research and development, and will partner with Playtika’s AI studio based in Israel.

Playtika formed its AI and R&D team in Lausanne in 2019, with the new office established to provide more room for expansion and to deepen its presence in the market.

The Lausanne office will focus on the development of Natural Language Processing (NLP) tools to enhance the personalisation of player interaction elements across its portfolio.

Additionally, the office will research Green AI with the aims of decreasing its carbon footprint of AI computations.

Joining the AI hub

"Innovation in AI is essential to Playtika's success," said Playtika’s Boost platform executive general manager Omri Shai.

"Switzerland is a hub for artificial intelligence research and development, with many talented data scientists and machine learning engineers driving advancements in the space.

"Our new office will serve as a second home to our AI Lab in Israel, providing us with room to build upon the talented Playtika team already based there."

As part of its growth strategy, earlier this year Playtika acquired Redecor developer Reworks for up to $600 million, with the acquisition expected to contribute $30 million to the firm’s 2021 revenue.