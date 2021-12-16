Indieway goes live on December 17th to 18th

For over a year now indie developers, worldwide professionals seeking talent and teams, business developers, marketing experts and investors are meeting at Indieway, an online event focusing exclusively on game and business development. Spinned off from Gaming Istanbul, one of the largest gaming & espors events in Europe and Middle East, with over 100,000 visitors at every edition, Indieway was launched following the start of pandemic and rapidly grew among the indie community.

During the past year, Indieway welcomed over 80 indie teams, more than 100 speakers, over 2000 professionals meeting online on webinars, Indieway Game Awards and Meet To Match system, developing business and expanding the reach of indie culture even further in Turkey.

After converting to quarterly editions from monthly, Indieway’s global indie community reach seriously extended. Indieway Game Awards December had more that 50 indie game applications from worldwide, which were shortlisted to 30. The games will be evaluated by Indieway jury with Guven Catak, founder of Bahcesehir University game development branch BUGLAB, Can Sungur, a Turkish influencer and entrepreneur specializing in AAA and indie games, Sinan Akkol, partner of Fiber Games and a well known Turkish gaming press executive, Animation Technologies and Game Development Center (ATOM) Game Designer Cankat Tigin Oztemiz.

Indieway way offers free webinar tickets to indies. Indies can showcase their games in the online booth area, and they can meet professionals from every branch and level of gaming business at Match To Meet system, the event partner of Indieway.

Indieway December will be online on December 17th to 18th, 2021. Tickets and details can be found at the official website.