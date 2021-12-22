News

Over 900 apps and games generated first $1 million in 2021

Games publishers make up the lion's share

Over 900 apps and games generated first $1 million in 2021
By , News Editor

More than 900 apps and games are projected to achieve the first-time $1 million milestone across the App Store and Google Play in 2021.

According to Sensor Tower, 139 games are expected to surpass the million-dollar milestone on the Play Store, representing 43 per cent of first-timers on the platform.

Games publishers make up 32 per cent of the new million-dollar-plus earners on the App Store, which represents a total of 185 games on the marketplace.

Additionally, mobile game publishers account for the largest share of first-time million-dollar earners in the US, accounting for 122 of the 408 publishers between both storefronts to do so. In total, the US App Store saw 274 app and game publishers cross the milestone, whereas Google Play produced 134 first-time million-dollar publishers in the US.

Overall, 60 games publishers on the App Store and 62 games publishers on Google Play are on course to reach the feat, representing 22 per cent and 46 per cent respectively.

Welcome to the club

In the past three years, Google Play has seen a decrease in the number of games publishers to surpass the million-dollar milestone.

For example, in 2019 the mobile game publishers accounted for 56 per cent of first-time million-dollar earners, which then fell to 48 per cent in 2020.

In comparison, during the same period the share of games publishers to cross the feat has remained steady on the App Store, at around 31 per cent.

Earlier this month, Sensor Tower revealed that this year eight mobile games have generated more than $1 billion, including Genshin Impact, PUBG Mobile, and Honor of Kings.


Tags:
Aaron Orr
Aaron Orr
News Editor

Aaron is the News Editor at PG.biz with a lifelong interest for the games industry and a penchant for mobile rhythm games.

Related Articles

News May 25th, 2017

66 publishers made their first $1 million in annual revenue on the US App Store in 2016

News Sep 8th, 2021

PUBG Mobile does $270 million, Honor of Kings $256 million during August 2021

News Aug 13th, 2021

PUBG Mobile dethrones Honor of Kings for July global revenue

News Feb 23rd, 2021

Player spending on mobile games to hit $138 billion in 2025

News Jan 4th, 2021

European consumers spent $54.6 million on mobile apps on Christmas Day

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies