Eight reasons why PG Connects London 2022 is the place to be for indie developers

Since our very first Pocket Gamer Connects conference back in 2014, our events have always been a launching pad for connections that push your business forward, innovative insights and countless new opportunities for games industry professionals around the world, and we pride ourselves on continuing and expanding that vision. We are kicking off 2022 with our flagship PG Connects show in London and will be welcoming 1,500 attendees, representing 750+ top global companies from over 50 countries across the globe, and we have specifically created unique, unmissable opportunities to support indie developers.

For indies that are looking to showcase their new project, learn from successful independent developers that have paved the way before them and make connections that take your business to the next level, there is no better place to be than PG Connects London 2022 taking place on February 14-15. This must-attend conference welcomes the world’s top developers, publishers, investors, tool providers, platformers and much more. Securing meetings and having the platform to directly pitch to key players in the industry can be incredibly difficult, so we have taken it upon ourselves to facilitate those meetings and conversations for our indie developer attendees.

Keep reading to find out the eight reasons why PG Connects London is the must-attend event of 2022 for indie developers.

The reasons why

The Big Indie Zone - Part of the exhibition space at Pocket Gamer Connects London, the Big Indie Zone has been designed to help indie developers reach investors, publishers and partners. It’s an amazing chance to get your games in front of some of the industry’s most important and influential players from around the world. Find out more about it here.

Don’t miss out on these incredible opportunities for indie developers

