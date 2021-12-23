Playtika partners with Make-A-Wish for holiday event in Bingo Blitz

Playtika has partnered with children’s non-profit Make-A-Wish for its holiday campaign in Bingo Blitz.

From 22 December to 26 December, Bingo Blitz players will be invited to participate in the 'virtual dishes for wishes' challenge. This is the second year running that Bingo Blitz has partnered with Make-A-Wish.

The event will see players collect ingredients whilst playing bingo which can be used to cook dishes in the game’s virtual kitchen.

If players create 300,000 dishes, Playtika will donate $100,000 to Make-A-Wish, which will be put towards fulfilling the wishes of children with life-threatening illnesses.

Additionally, Playtika will raise awareness for Make-A-Wish across its app, website, and social channels to encourage donations to the charity.

Granting wishes

"We are very proud to be supporting Make-A-Wish for the second year in a row to help grant more wishes for children with critical illnesses, who are facing a uniquely challenging Christmas," said Bingo Blitz general manager Dudu Dahan.

"The holiday period is all about giving, and we know that our wonderful community of Bingo Blitz players really care and want to make a difference.

"It is inspiring to see what Make-A-Wish achieves for thousands of children. Being able to contribute to that is a privilege."

Make-A-Wish International CEO Luciano Manzo added: "We thank the Bingo Blitz community for embracing Make-A-Wish for a second year - the money they are raising allows us to bring hope, strength and joy to our wish children during a very meaningful time of the year. The power of wishing is life-changing and this support from Bingo Blitz will enable us to grant more wishes for children with critical illnesses when they need it most."

