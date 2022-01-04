News

AppLovin finalises $1 billion acquisition of MoPub from Twitter

Acquired for $1 billion cash

Date Type Companies involved Size
January 4th, 2022 acquisition AppLovin
MoPub
Twitter 		$1,000m
By , Staff Writer

AppLovin has officially closed its acquisition of MoPub following several months of integrating its features.

The definitive agreement was made between AppLovin and Twitter in October 2021, valued at $1.05 billion in cash, after MoPub generated nearly 5.9 per cent of Twitter’s advertising revenue for 2020.

Since then, confirmation has been subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals. It has now been officially closed.

AppLovin stated that it has worked "around the clock" to integrate MoPub into the in-app bidding based mediation tool MAX, with most major MoPub features now included in the unified software development kit. The company also tweeted about being 'thrilled' to announce the closing of the acquisition.

Exchange Analytics reporting is expected to be made available later this month, and all MoPub demand-side platforms should be integrated within this quarter.

The acquisition's purpose

In our interview with AppLovin vice president of global business development Daniel Tchernahovsky, we asked about the goal of the acquisition.

Tchernahovsky answered: "[To provide a] fair and unbiased monetisation solution that helps publishers grow, creates more engaged users for advertisers, and ultimately propels the market forward."

He also stated that the acquisition would enable the creation of ‘the largest and most robust in-app advertising ecosystems in the world’.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey previously commented on the sale: "This transaction increases our focus and demonstrates confidence in our revenue product roadmap, accelerating our ability to invest in the core products that position Twitter for long-term growth and best serve the public conversation."

Tags:
Aaron Astle
Aaron Astle
Staff Writer

Aaron is the Staff Writer at PG.biz and has long enjoyed a good turn-based strategy game. He has spent many more hours playing Fire Emblem Heroes than he cares to admit.

