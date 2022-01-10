StageZero raises $1.8 million to reward mobile gamers for training AI

Finnish AI development firm StageZero Technologies has raised $1.8 million from a venture funding round to give mobile gamers rewards for engaging in-app activities that provide AI training data.

The funding round was led by Konvoy Ventures and featured participation from Ludus and Hyperamp, as well as existing investors Into Ventures, Nordic Game Ventures, and multiple angel investors.

The recent funding round brings the firm’s total raised to $2.8 million since its founding in 2016. Furthermore, Konvoy Ventures managing partner Jackson Vaughan has joined the StageZero board.

The funding raised will be used to scale the team, which currently consists of 11, as well as to create tools that aid in the development of AI systems.

Rewarding mobile gamers

One AI training task included is labelling, which involves drawing around an object or using your voice to provide a distinct translation. These label images can be used to assist driverless cars, agriculture, medical diagnostics, and natural language processing data that can be used with virtual assistants.

"With our technology, companies can source AI training quickly, while gamers have their user experience enhanced," said StageZero CEO Thomas Forss.

"By harnessing the power of mobile gamers, a segment which continues to grow rapidly, we will drive rapid, yet ethical, technological progress through data, and with this funding we are now ready to significantly expand our team and refine our product."

Konvoy Ventures managing partner Jackson Vaughan added: "The data labeling marketplace that StageZero is building for game studios and data science teams provides a better experience for players, a new and potentially more lucrative revenue stream for mobile games, and a scalable labeling solution for teams building machine learning models."

In December, Playtika revealed that it had established a new studio in Switzerland dedicated to the development of AI tech and R&D.