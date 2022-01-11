Get the investment you need at Pocket Gamer Connects London

At Pocket Gamer Connects we strive to bring the highest possible value opportunities to our conference attendees, and we know how difficult it can be to get one-on-one meetings with credible investors or discover talented developers working on the next big hit. We aim to facilitate the process and open doors for investors and developers alike through dedicated matchmaking with Investor Connector.

Investor Connector takes place at PG Connects London 2022, it’s the place to be if you are looking to invest in your business and take the necessary steps to make your dream projects come true. Or, on the flip side, if you are an investor looking for your next great opportunity.

PG Connects London will be taking place February 14-15, and we have brought back some of our well-loved matchmaking opportunities for investors and game makers seeking funding. Read on to find out more about what this opportunity could do for you and what past participants have to say about it.

Investor Connector

The popular match-making event returns for 2022! We’ll set aside a quiet space during the conference where pre-selected companies looking for funding, and investors looking for opportunities, will get to connect one-on-one to discuss their potential involvement.

This is a curated session and successful applicants will undergo an approval process.

What do past participating investors have to say about Investor Connector?

“You can see this article for one of the investments we made where the connection was made in one of these meetings. we would recommend this event to any developer looking for investment and for any investor looking for a good pool of pitches to explore.” - Vincy Kwong, First Fund Ventures

“We try to attend investor connector events as much as we can. We believe it is a great opportunity for us to reach global leads. We know that you put immense effort into choosing the right parties for both sides, and the output (product, game, technology) of the leads in these events really differs from an average studio. We do want to continue searching for global leads and expand our focus to both EMEA and NA regions, and attending connector events gives us the convenience of connecting with such successful studios in a short period of time.” - İsmet Gökşen, Ludus Ventures

“I think I’ve attended most of them! For me it’s a great way to discover new game developers around the world who I just wouldn’t run into otherwise. I’d recommend developers attend, and no to investors because I’d like to keep the developers all to ourselves!” - Ed Fries, 1Up Ventures

“Every event has been well attended and organised. It has also given me an opportunity to build lots of successful connections in the gaming ecosystem. I have really enjoyed the previous events and can’t wait for the PGC London 2022!” - Rob Duboff, Velo Partners

What do past participating developers have to say about Investor Connector?

“As an indie developer, it is one of the best events you have to attend! We love it! Practice your pitch, listen to the pro speakers, learn a lot, check out for publishers/investors, and for many kinds of services!” - Csaba Bak, Angry Cat Studios

"Investor Connect is a powerful tool for your company if you are looking for investments or just want to evaluate your chances. It's one of the few places where you can meet face to face with top industry representatives." - Vadym Leonov, LoopyMood

“The Investor Connects team really cares about indie developers! So many great investors would have never talked to us without their help.” - Romain Schneider, Chairman Of The Board, SPECTARIUM

How do I sign up?

