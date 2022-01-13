Adverty adds two new mobile first-person shooter games through partnership with Blayze Games

Adverty AB and Blayze Games, a US-based developer of mobile first-person shooter (FPS) games, have partnered to bring Adverty’s multi-patented In-Play ad technology into the hit Blayze titles Bullet Force and Forward Assault, which boast a combined total of more than 30 million global downloads.

The integration represents Blayze Games’ first step into in-game advertising and plays to Adverty’s proven strengths in FPS games, which stand as one of the most potent and effective genres for brand advertising.

Made for 3D

"We love FPS games for several reasons – not least the fact that our technology is specifically designed for 3D environments," explains Thorbjorn Warin, CSO of Adverty. "They are also very attractive to advertisers looking to reach a well-defined and often hard-to-reach ‘gamer’ audience. Third, it is in 3D games such as these that our patented BrainImpression™ technology is at its strongest. These games are so much fun to play. With the addition of Bullet Force and Forward Assault, we are further expanding our global reach and we very much look forward to a long partnership with our friends at Blayze Games."

New revenue stream

Clint Wilde, CEO of Blayze Games, adds: "This is our first foray into In-Play advertising for our games and we are already extremely happy with the results. We took a few weeks to gradually roll the format out to our user base, carefully monitoring both player feedback as well as technical performance. I am happy to say both were unaffected by the inclusion of this new ad unit, and we are very excited to add a new stream of revenue for our games."

Bullet Force (iOS / Android) and Forward Assault (iOS / Android) with In-Play ads from Adverty are available now.