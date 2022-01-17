Learn all about hypercasual publishing at Pocket Gamer Connects London

There are just four weeks to go until Pocket Gamer Connects London kicks off and we make our official return to in-person conferencing on February 14th to 15th. The PG Connects conference series has been the top B2B games industry conference in Europe since 2014, and this year, we’re welcoming over 225 speakers and 1500 attendees from all corners of the world and the industry to our hybrid event.

As we get closer to our flagship show, we will showcase all the fantastic tracks, conversations and speakers we have to look forward to at the conference this February. Today, we’re revealing our schedule for the Hypercasual Publishing track taking place on day two of the conference. Publishing is core to the games business, and in this track, we explore how best to work with publishers to get your new hypercasual game to players.

The insights shared in our Hypercasual Publishing track are essential to game developers, designers and any studios that are looking to work with publishers to launch their hypercasual game. Publishing a game is a long process, and ensuring that you have the best toolkit and team at your disposal to make the process as smooth as possible is essential for ease of mind and the best results. Keep on reading to find out more about exactly what you can expect from this track at our upcoming conference.

Hypercasual Publishing - February 15th, stage two

14:00 - Begin the afternoon with a session with Kwalee.

14:40 - Get the ball rolling with a superstar fireside chat. We’re discussing what to do if you’re tired of the hyper casual publishing model with PlayEmber’s Hugo Furneaux.

15:00 - Up next is a session on hypercasual and casual success factors with Meta Audience Network’s Thomas Coulon.

15:20 - Our panel for this track looks to discuss what’s giving hypercasual longevity while providing the secrets for a successful game with Sensor Tower’s Craig Chapple as moderator. The fantastic panel includes: Lion Studios’ Tamara Feiman, HOMA Games’ Victor Vielliard and more.

16:00 - Next we’re diving into Voodoo's secret to reaching repeat hits, exploring a unique game ideation process with Voodoo’s Alexander Shea.

16:20 - Hear from Umami Games’ Riley Andersen on hypercasual tech tools, as she gives insights into hyper casual data-driven design.

16:40 - Trailmix’s Tristan Clark leads a chat on how to pivot to success.

17:00 - Round out the afternoon with Mojiworks’ Venezia Georgieva as she explains how to make games for Snapchat.

This is just a taste of the 20 tracks that we have lined up for the London conference. Don’t miss out on viewing the full schedule to get a glimpse at everything we have to offer at PG Connects London.

