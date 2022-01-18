Ogury opens a new office in Toronto

London-based mobile adtech company Ogury has expanded with a new office in Toronto, Canada.

Local publishers that work with Ogury in Canada are being promised a 'respectful user experience' as well as demand from major advertisers, with interest independent of cookies.

Sandra Mackechnie will be the country manager for the region, bringing over 20 years of experience from WarnerMedia, Brunico Communications, Rogers Media, BBC News, and more.

"Brands, agencies and publishers in Canada are seeking a long-term solution to combat the effects of the deprecation of the cookie," said Mackechnie.

"Ogury is one of the few players on the adtech market able to deliver high performances while being cookieless and ID-less, which is what inspires me about the company.

"My mission for 2022 is to build a solid team of digital advertising experts, ready to bring Ogury's Personified Advertising Engine to Canada. Our goal is to make Ogury the preferred partner for mobile advertising in the Canadian market, just like the company has achieved in our other markets for over seven years now."

International development

Ogury, which established itself within the advertising space thanks to its Personified Advertising Engine, opened its first North American office in New York in 2016. It was founded in the UK and France two years prior with the US now generating more than half of Ogury’s revenue.

"International expansion is a key pillar of our development strategy and North America is a core market for Ogury," said Ogury CEO Thomas Pasquet.

"It is only natural for us to expand our presence in the region with a new office in Canada. Mobile video ads accounted for 85 per cent of digital video ad spending in Canada in 2021, and mobile video ad spending is expected to reach $3.1 billion through 2024. The potential for growth in the region for a technology company specialised in fully on-screen video formats, like Ogury, is huge."

Vancouver-headquartered Kabam recently announced that Seungwon Lee will be taking on the role of CEO at the company.