Adverty launches In-Play ad technology in first major racing title from Wolves Interactive

Adverty AB and Wolves Interactive, an Istanbul-based developer of mobile racing games, have partnered to bring Adverty’s multi-patented In-Play ad technology to Wolves’ global hit Motorbike: Traffic Racer.

With more than 10 million downloads since its launch in 2018, Motorbike: Traffic Racer has built a devoted worldwide audience of players who love to race lifelike motorcycles in a real-world setting.

This inaugural collaboration between Adverty and Wolves Interactive also marks the first output of Adverty’s Istanbul team, as the Turkish city cements its reputation as a major hub for game development.

"We are delighted to announce this exciting partnership with Wolves Interactive," says Adverty chief supply officer Thorbjorn Warin.

"Racing games are a great fit for our ad format and highly sought after by advertisers. Wolves stands among the very top developers in the world for this type of game, offering superb, life-like graphics which appeal to well-defined and otherwise hard-to-reach target audiences. We are honoured that they have chosen to work with us and we look forward to a long and highly successful partnership."

Wolves Interactive chief marketing officer Marawan Hassan adds: "As a company, we are very focused on optimising our advertising revenue, and in our view, there is no format that shows more promise for growth than In-Play advertising. We have designed the In-Play ads for Motorbike - Traffic Racer specifically, so that they are displayed in a native, organic way, ensuring that the player experience is optimised."

Motorbike: Traffic Racer with In-Play ads from Adverty is available for iOS and Android.