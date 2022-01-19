Nominations for the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2022 are now live

We're delighted to announce that the fifth edition of the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards, showcasing the very best of our industry, is set to take place on April 5th.

Submissions are now being accepted.

Our task is to select the finalists that stand out from the thousands of games, teams, support, and associated services that kept this sector thriving throughout 2021.

Which is why we need your help. We're looking for your nominations across this year's 23 categories – our highest ever – anything released, actioned, and achieved that impressed, engrossed, astounded, or humbled you is ideal candidate material.

How do you nominate?

Head to the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards website and fill in the form for the relevant awards you'd like to lobby for.

You can nominate your own or another company's efforts you think should be considered.

Nominations close on March 1st

The finalists will be tallied before a panel of illustrious industry judges vote on their choices. The winners will be revealed on the night of the ceremony.

But you can't win if you're not in – so get nominating.

This year's 23 awards are:

Pocket Gamer People's Choice Best Advertising & UA Best Analytics/Data Tool Best Developer Best GAAS Tools & Tech Best Audio/Visual Accomplishment Best Game Engine Best Storytelling Rising Star Best Tools Provider Best Recruitment Agency Best Service Provider Best Live Ops Best QA and Localisation Service Provider Best Indie Developer Best PR/Marketing Team Best Influencer Marketing Agency Best Challenger App Store [new for 2022] Investor of the Year Best Publisher Best Innovation Game of the Year Mobile Legend

Are you eligible?

If you’re in the games industry, you can nominate (visit www.mobilegamesawards.com to lobby). Just remember that your picks must relate to content or achievements produced during 2021 (with the exception of a couple of awards – which are flagged in their description).

The Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards are open for submissions until midnight on Tuesday March 1st.

The awards ceremony (pandemic permitting) will take place at a central London venue on April 5th – tickets will be available soon.

For sponsorship details, please contact Steel Media CEO Chris James at chris@pocketgamer.co.uk.