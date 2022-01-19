Where’s the money for games in 2022? New Market Monetiser has all the answers!

It’s that time again.

With our return to in-person conferencing less than four short weeks away, we are shining a light on everything our first hybrid conference will have to offer. Our next edition of Pocket Gamer Connects will take place in London on February 14-15 and is an unmissable event for game industry professionals across the world. Our conferences have been bringing the industry together to collaborate, network and discuss current and future trends since 2014 and this year we will be welcoming 225+ speakers to our stages and 1500+ attendees.

Our themed tracks span a wide variety of topics that are prominent discussion points in our industry today, and we have experts from all across the globe coming together to share their expertise and business findings that can help attendees elevate their own strategies for the coming year. Today, the spotlight is on our track dedicated to all things monetisation: New Market Monetiser. This track is focused on insights about making the most of new advertising formats, IAPs and other monetisation developments.

With so many new and emerging technologies and business tactics that can help maximize your advertising budget, sorting through them can be quite a challenge. With this track, we are bringing experts in monetisation together to educate us on what the monetisation strategies with the best proven ROI are. Sponsored by the advertising geniuses from Adverty, this track is focused on helping developers, studios and publishers make the most of their in-game monetisation strategies with real-time case studies and learning about the best current scaling opportunities. Keep reading to see a schedule detailing what this track has to offer.

New Market Monetiser: February 14

8:30 - Doors open with Peggy Anne Salz from our fantastic sponsor Adverty kicking off the day!

9:15 - Kicking off our sessions will be Dan Anahory from Real Media Now discussing Monetisation and Retention of Free to Play Mobile Games.

9:30 - Next, we’re talking Games subscriptions: Publisher & platform strategies with Louise Shorthouse from Ampere Analysis.

10:10 - Join our discussion about In-Play Ad Monetization - past, present and future with Thorbjörn Warin from Adverty.

10:50 - Learn all about Growth of mobile games and scaling opportunities for publishers from Arslan Kiran from Garena.

11:30 - Next up is a fantastic panel discussion about In-Play Ads: Tips and tricks for creating a seamless experience with Thorbjörn Warin from Adverty moderating. The panel will include Caglar Eger from exmox, Jon Hare from Tower Studios and more!

11:50 - We’re wrapping up the track with Miikka Luotio from Xsolla discussing Monetization strategies beyond the appstores for 2022.

This is just a taste of the 20 tracks that we have lined up for the London conference. Don’t miss out on viewing the conference schedule to get a glimpse at everything we have to offer at PGC London, which was just revealed yesterday!

Buy your tickets

Don’t forget to secure your tickets now before our Mid Term offer ends at midnight tomorrow. You can save up to $230 on your ticket if you purchase today! We have both digital and in-person tickets available on our website now, don’t miss out.

See you in February!