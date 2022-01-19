MAG Interactive Q1 sales increase 11%, despite decline in users

Daniel is the CEO and Co-founder of Swedish game studio MAG Interactive.

Swedish mobile games firm MAG Interactive has released its Q1 financials, for September 2021 to November 2021, reporting a net sales increase of 11 per cent despite a decline in montly active users.

For the quarter, the company’s net sales reached approximately $7.7 million (69,838 KSEK), with EBITDA for the period totalling around $1.9 million (17,133 KSEK).

The group’s game revenue accounted for roughly 68 per cent of overall sales at approximately $5.6 million (47,819 KSEK), an rise of 24 per cent year-over-year.

The firm’s previous financial year, which saw revenues reach over $33 million, was its most successful to date.

Longevity of liveops

During the period, MAG Interactive’s daily active users averaged at 1.53 million, whereas monthly active users just surpassed 5 million, a decrease of 20 per cent and 18 per cent respectively over the same period a year prior.

The average revenue per daily active user (ARPDAU) for the period was $0.057, representing a year-over-year increase of 38 per cent, as players that remain active within the firm’s ecosystem spend more on average.

"The foundation of our consistent growth is a portfolio of evergreen games with a loyal player base, a group we continue to engage with new events that keep improving in monetization performance," said MAG Interactive CEO Daniel Hasselberg.

"Some of our biggest revenue drivers are run by our live operations team. Their focus on optimizing in-game content, events, and overall performance is what keeps our evergreen games performing so well year after year.

"WordBrain had its best Q1 in several years in terms of revenues - a game that was launched almost ten years ago. Our strategy for the future relies heavily on creating more of these evergreen titles that guarantee business stability and enable new games to add to the overall growth of the company."

