Discover the latest trends for in-game ads at Pocket Gamer Connects London

It’s time to level up your in-game advertising strategy, and there is no better place to do just that than our upcoming flagship show: Pocket Gamer Connects London.

On February 14-15, the Connects conference series is returning to London. This unmissable hybrid event will bring together 1500+ game industry professionals from all over the world to collaborate, network and converse current and future trends for the industry. We will welcome over 225 expert speakers who will cover a huge variety of prominent topics across 20 themed content tracks.

Today, we’re shining a light on a track dedicated to making sure you are making the most of your monetisation strategy. Similar with our recent New Market Monetiser rundown, our Ad Insights track is dedicated to in-game advertising and discovering the latest trends and advice to have the most effective in-game ads possible.

This track is perfect for developers, studios and publishers that are looking to get key advice from experts on what they need to keep in mind to create the best in-game advertisements that will yield the best performance. We will be discussing everything from how technology is driving effective advertisements to exactly how we should go about creating the most effective, relevant ads that will enrich the player experience rather than take from it. Keep reading to see a schedule detailing what this track has to offer.

Ad Insights: February 14

14:00 - Opening up the afternoon is a Superstar session with Antoine Jullemier from Bidstack and Bryan Stealey from Turborilla discussing Bidstack x MadSkills Motocross 3: Tech Drives Effective In-game Advertising

14:20 - Next up is William Melzer from Moloco talking about how to Scale for Success: A Developer's Guide on UA Strategy & DSP Partnerships

14:40 - Sit back and listen to Jonathan Mamou from Adjust discuss How to Break Through the Noise: Reasons You Really Need to Start Automating Today!

15:00 - Learn from a fantastic panel discussing What is the Future of Mobile Advertising?. The panel includes Kay Gruenwoldt from Walking Squid as Moderator, Shalom Micheli from Fyber - A Digital Turbine Company, Daniel Helmhold from Big Fish Games, William Melzer from Moloco, Humberto Cimino from Gazeus Games, and Christian Atack from Digitak.

15:40 - Learn all about Reimagining Games Advertising with Cheryl Savage from Facebook Gaming at Meta.

16:00 - TBA.

16:20 - Next up is a discussion about Why Aren’t More Brand Advertising $$$’s Being Spent in Gaming? with Simon Spaull from Gadsme.

16:40 - To round off the evening, we’re finishing up with a panel on How Can We Create Authentic & Engaging Ads?. The panel will be moderated by Peggy Anne Salz of MobileGroove and include David White from AppLovin, Dean Day from Greenlight Games, Jeaneane Falkler from Technicolor Games, Veronica Menchitskaya from KamaGames and Christopher dos Santos from Infinity Games.

This is just a taste of the 20 tracks that we have lined up for the London conference. Don’t miss out on viewing the conference schedule to get a glimpse at everything we have to offer at PG Connects London, which was just revealed this week!

